Snap it up before it's Gone... With The Wind!

Actress Vivien Leigh picked some fine film roles in her time, but did you know she also had a great eye for property?

The star of such classics as A Streetcar Named Desire and Anna Karenina chose this stunning country farmhouse in Wiltshire for her ex-husband Leigh Holman back in 1959, years after the couple had divorced.

Vivien left her husband for Laurence Olivier in 1940, but remained close friends with Leigh for the rest of her life, even to the extent that she helped him choose where to live!

Drawn to Manor Farm House through their shared love of old English houses, gardens, furniture and art, the separated couple found its elegant proportions especially appealing. It’s certainly easy to see why Vivien fell for this charming Grade II-listed country house.

Vivien was a regular guest to Manor Farm House, seeking refuge there on several occasions. She described her stay in 1963 as ‘a peaceful respite after all the hurly-burly’.

Believed to date back from the 17th Century, the property boasts beautiful period features including original fireplaces, oval windows and working shutters.

Additions have been added to original farmhouse over the years, but the property has retained all of its original beauty both inside and out. It has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and numerous reception rooms, including a library and a drawing room.

The sizeable kitchen opens out onto a generous dining area, where a stove keeps guests cosy.

A magnificent oak staircase is a particularly striking feature. It leads all the way from ground level up to the second floor.

The home sits on more than an acre of land, and has a charming walled garden at the back full of impressive trees, shrubbery and stone sculptures.

It’s a gardener’s paradise, though we think the new buyer might have to put some money aside for a ride-on mower to maintain those perfectly manicured lawns!

It sits at the end of a lane, surrounded by beautiful countryside, so it enjoys privacy and stunning views from all angles.

In addition to the main residence, there are numerous outbuildings, garages and carports, all of which are sure to have proven useful when guests to the countryside come visiting.

Leigh Holman leased Manor Farm House for 21 years, and it was later taken over by his and Vivien’s only daughter and acquired by the family. It has remained with them ever since, and is currently owned by their grandchildren.

The manor house and its gardens are for sale with Savills for a guide price of £1.1 million, and we think the stunning estate is worth every penny.

We can certainly see what Vivien ‘gave a damn’ about this place!