Where to buy on the Crossrail line

With Crossrail slowly nearing completion, now is the perfect time for those looking to purchase a property to start considering locations along the line.

For those not in the know, Crossrail, AKA the Elizabeth line, will run from Reading to Shenfield, providing a speedy alternative for commuters.

Founder of Webuyanyhome.com, Elliot Castle, has revealed his thoughts on the top commuter spots along the line that buyers should keep an eye on.

Abbey Wood, Greenwich and Bexley (Zone 4)

‘Situated within Kent, Abbey Wood is a part of South East London where house prices haven’t yet reached the high prices of neighbouring areas such Greenwich and Peckham,’ he says.

‘Vast regeneration plans will see the area welcome new homes, a new library, central square and improvements to roads and pavements – so now is a perfect time to snap up a property as close to the station as possible.’

Highlight: Lesnes Abbey Wood, an area of ancient woodland

Average house price: Terrace – £361,439, semi-detached – £388,648, flat – £234,844

Hayes, Hillingdon (Zone 5)

‘Due to its close proximity to Heathrow, Hayes is known as a bit of a commercial zone, which doesn’t scream desirable suburban commuter town. However, redevelopment on a new ‘quarter’ including new homes and the restoration of Art Deco buildings into boutique shops, cafes, bars and work studios, means the town will soon have a cosmopolitan feel.’

Highlight: Renowned for some of the best Indian restaurants in West London

Average house price: Terrace – £373,270, semi-detached – £414,835, flat – £241,534

Harold Wood, Havering (Zone 6)

‘This suburban spot is becoming increasingly popular for young families because house prices are lower than other areas in east London. With the arrival of Crossrail and a new housing development offering one and two-bedroom flats and three and four-bedroom houses, it’s likely the area will welcome an influx of first-time buyers as the Crossrail arrives, so make sure you get in there quickly.’

Highlight: Leafy streets and lots of parks but still well-connected

Average house price: Terrace – £379,115, semi-detached – £402,013, flat – £261,471

West Drayton, Hillingdon (Zone 6)

‘With Heathrow Airport and the UK’s major motorways on the doorstep of this area, you’d be fooled into thinking this sleepy town has nothing to offer you outside of convenient transport links. However, with plenty of green spaces, great schools (many having featured on The Good Schools Guide) and quaint neighbouring villages, West Drayton is an ideal spot for commuters.’

Highlight: Station Road – where most of the town’s independent shops and eateries can be found

Average house price: Terrace – £377,743, semi-detached – £408,145, flat – £292,081