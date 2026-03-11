It finally feels like spring has arrived, and it's safe to say the brighter days have delivered a fresh dose of inspiration for my interiors. Anthropologie has always been my favourite place to shop for adorable floral designs that scream spring, but with the anticipation of summer holiday spending in mind, I know the 'sale' tab is where I have to head.

Luckily, Anthropologie's current sale has a whole host of goodies to indulge in. Rather than leaning into an entire scheme of ditsy florals and kitsch summer themes, I prefer to update my home for the new season with subtle, lighter colour schemes, gingham materials and fun pops of colour, which these Anthropologie picks have plenty.

The evenings are still dark so task lighting is still an essential, practical purchase (what I'm telling myself, anyway), while small decorative accessories, crockery and soft furnishings will instantly shake the winter blues.

While I want to add all of these items to my basket, I'm focussing on updating some of my soft furnishings to shed the winter aesthetic at home. Fresh pillows and a brighter rug will make the world of difference.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors