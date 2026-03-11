I'm an Editor with expensive taste and a small budget – this is the homeware I'm buying from the Anthropologie sale for a chic spring refresh
Pops of colour, subtle florals and plenty of pattern will rejuvenate your home for the new season
It finally feels like spring has arrived, and it's safe to say the brighter days have delivered a fresh dose of inspiration for my interiors. Anthropologie has always been my favourite place to shop for adorable floral designs that scream spring, but with the anticipation of summer holiday spending in mind, I know the 'sale' tab is where I have to head.
Luckily, Anthropologie's current sale has a whole host of goodies to indulge in. Rather than leaning into an entire scheme of ditsy florals and kitsch summer themes, I prefer to update my home for the new season with subtle, lighter colour schemes, gingham materials and fun pops of colour, which these Anthropologie picks have plenty.
The evenings are still dark so task lighting is still an essential, practical purchase (what I'm telling myself, anyway), while small decorative accessories, crockery and soft furnishings will instantly shake the winter blues.
While I want to add all of these items to my basket, I'm focussing on updating some of my soft furnishings to shed the winter aesthetic at home. Fresh pillows and a brighter rug will make the world of difference.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).