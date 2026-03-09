As a robot vacuum cleaner convert, this is my one piece of advice for anyone buying their first robot vacuum this spring

I may be Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, but I’m not ashamed to admit that I didn’t understand the hype around robot vacuums until I got my hands on some. And after spending the last year testing more of them than I can count, I want to pass along a piece of advice for anyone buying their first robot vacuum cleaner this spring: the one you choose really matters.

Nowadays, the best robot vacuum cleaners come in so many shapes and forms, from budget-friendly models to premium products equipped with bells and whistles (a robot vacuum that’ll make your home smell like a spa, anyone?!). And as someone who has spent hundreds of hours testing them in my home, they’ve taught me a lot about what the average UK household needs - and what they don’t.

After all, my job as a Vacuum Tester doesn’t take away from the fact that I’m a homeowner who needs to keep my house clean - and my main aim when testing is to find one that gets the job done as efficiently and effectively as possible. But the models that always come out on top? Robot vacuums that have integrated mops, rather than suction-only models.

Article continues below

Why the robot vacuum cleaner you buy matters

A year ago, I really didn’t think a robot vacuum cleaner could clean my floors better than I could. But as a Vacuum Expert, it’s my job to understand how the floorcare market is changing and adapting to modern inventions, and I couldn’t ignore how big brands such as Eufy, Dyson, and Shark were pouring huge amounts of money into their robotics.

So, I set about on a mammoth mission to test as many models as I could to figure out if robot vacuum cleaners are worth it. And I have to say that they are… but only if you choose the right model.

In fact, I've written a whole piece on the things I wish I knew before buying a robot vacuum cleaner, but one of my biggest discoveries is that robot vacuum cleaners and robot vacuum mop combos are very different. And the latter is the option I'd choose if I were buying my first robot vacuum again.

That's because one competes with one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, while the other combines that vacuum suction power with one of the best mops, too. This means that it opens up a whole new world of opportunities in your home, as your carpets will be taken care of, while your hard flooring can be vacuumed and mopped simultaneously.

For Alec Stacey, Bona Floorcare’s Technical Manager, this is a serious perk. He says, 'The key to effective floor hygiene is frequent, gentle cleaning that helps reduce damage to the floor surface whilst keeping it clean; using a robot mop vacuum on wood and resilient flooring is therefore a very good way to do both, and is an easy way to keep your home clean with minimal effort.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

And it’s this distinction that can make or break your first robot vacuum purchase, as robot vacuum mops are far superior and the option I choose to use in my home on a daily basis - even when I have multiple suction-only models sitting in my storage cupboard.

Being able to combine two cleaning tasks in one has cut down my hands-on cleaning time for both hard flooring and carpets exponentially, and means that every floor in my house gets premium treatment whenever I turn it on. And the beauty of high-tech appliances is that they are fully customisable, too.

So, if I don’t want the vacuum cleaner to mop my floors on a specific day, I can programme it to stick to vacuum-only mode. It’s this variation that you don’t get with suction-only models, and it offers way more opportunities to make the most of your investment. After all, robot vacuum cleaners aren’t cheap.

How to get the most out of a robot vacuum cleaner mop combo

1. Use a cleaning solution

Many premium robot vacuum mop combos come with their own cleaning solution, which you can either manually add to the clean water tank or wait for it to be automatically dispensed before its next cleaning session. This is ideal for family homes or those with pets.

Alec explains, 'Cleaning with water alone will help remove some bacteria or dilute their volume. However, an antibacterial or disinfectant solution will be required to kill potentially harmful bacteria.'

Just be warned that some manufacturers have restrictions on what you can and can’t use in their machines, which may affect your warranty. So, always check the manufacturer's advice before using alternatives such as the Bona Wood Floor Cleaner for Mopping Robots (£28.82 at Amazon).

Cleaning solution in the Eufy Omni E25 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

2. Set boundaries

Most robot vacuum mops typically come with at least three modes: vacuum-only, vacuum and mop, and mop-only. If you opt for the latter, it’s very important that you set up boundaries within the app so you don’t have to deal with damp carpets or rugs.

This is a very common feature within robot vacuum apps, and you’ll normally have the option to create a ‘No-Mop Zone’ or ‘Avoid Carpet’ zone. And if you’re buying your first robot vacuum cleaner, I’d suggest setting aside some time when it arrives to fully inspect the app, its functionalities, and the customisation options so you can tailor it to your home and needs.

3. Set up a schedule

One of the biggest differences between a robot vacuum cleaner mop and a vacuum mop is that they offer either hands-off control or hands-on control. And while I’ve tested and loved both options, the former is a much better choice for those with busy lives or busy households.

In fact, my floors are one of the things I clean while I’m sleeping, as I can rest easy knowing they're being vacuumed AND mopped while my eyes are (quite literally) closed. And if you want to make your investment worthwhile, it’s essential to set schedules that work for you, your home, and your floors.

Mop pad of the Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

4. Find it a suitable home

Although it’s not always the case, most robot vacuum cleaner mop combos come with a docking station that auto-empties the dust bin and dirty water, auto-dispenses the clean water when necessary, and sometimes even dries the mop pad after cleaning. Personally, I’d always opt for a model with a docking station over one without, as they have better mop-focused features.

However, I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I didn’t say that these docking stations require a lot of space - not just in terms of their size (although there are fancy ways of hiding a robot vacuum cleaner). That’s because all robot vacuums require a minimum clearance between the dock and the nearest rug, so correct placement is key.

Of course, this isn't to say that you won’t love a suction-only robot vacuum cleaner - but I fully believe that an investment like this requires a ‘go hard or go home’ mentality. So, I’d always pick a robot vacuum mop combo.