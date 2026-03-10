I've finally found a storage bed that works in my small bedroom – no wonder this Habitat design has so many 5-star reviews
This bed's clever storage trick offers *exactly* the solution I need
If, like me, you have a small bedroom, then you'll know just how important it is to make the most of every possible storage opportunity.
That's why I'm not surprised that Habitat's Ruxley Storage Bed Frame is proving so popular with shoppers. This ingenious bed frame has already garnered multiple 5-star reviews from happy owners, and its clever storage trick is *exactly* the solution I need in my small bedroom.
I think it's a game-changer if your bedroom has limited storage and floor space, and it's all down to one clever detail.Article continues below
When it comes to where to buy a bed, many retailers offer storage bed frames. However, they tend to come in two main varieties. There's the ottoman bed – where the bed base and mattress lift to reveal a hidden storage space underneath – and divan bed bases that incorporate storage drawers.
Both are great small bedroom storage ideas that turn what's likely one of the largest pieces of furniture in a small bedroom into a multipurpose piece of furniture. (After all, why just sleep on a bed when you can also use it to stash all sorts of clutter out of sight?)
However, in my opinion, both of these storage options do have some downsides.
An ottoman bed is perfect for storing out-of-season clothes or spare bedding that you don't need to access that frequently, but lifting the mattress and bed base can be a little cumbersome, so it's possibly not a process you'd want to go through every day.
In contrast, I've always found a bed base with storage drawers easier to access. The only problem is that most drawers tend to pull out from either side of the bed, and in my small bedroom, there simply isn't enough space to access underbed storage from the side.
What makes the Habitat Ruxley bed frame different is that it features a storage drawer at the *base* of the bed.
Obviously, it depends on your individual bedroom layout, but for me, this means accessing the bed's hidden storage is *much* easier, and it makes this bed a game-changer for my bedroom storage needs.
Plus, unlike many divan bed bases which require a bed valance to cover them up, the Habitat Ruxley is stylish enough to leave uncovered and take centre stage in a bedroom just as it is. That means there's no faffing with the valance to access its storage.
As one 5-star reviewer on the Habitat website says, 'beautiful bed in a lovely neutral colour. Looks so much more expensive than it was! The drawer underneath is great extra storage too.'
'I was looking for something that wasn't an ottoman or divan,' shares another happy owner, who continues, 'I like the pull-out drawer, and it's reassuring to know that the bottom is reinforced so the base won't pop through if it gets a bit too heavy.'
You do need to assemble this bed yourself, but most reviews mention this being an easy enough process and suggest owners think the results are worth a little DIY. 'Easy to build, nice solid bed, great storage, and looks gorgeous at a great price,' says one impressed owner.
Now, admittedly, feng shui experts do warn that there are certain items we shouldn't store under our beds, but they all agree that soft, fabric items can generally get the thumbs up. So I think this end drawer is the perfect place to store spare bedding, towels, or excess clothes that won't fit in a wardrobe.
It's not the only end-opening bed frame on the market, but it is one of the very few storage beds I've come across with this design, and, in keeping with most of Habitat's furniture, at £340 for a double bed frame, I think it's very reasonably priced.
Shop alternatives
If you, too, are blessed with a bijou bedroom, I think the clever Habitat Ruxley Drawer Storage Bed Frame is well worth having on your radar.
And, even better, the newest grey upholstered version currently has 20% off at Habitat with the discount code FURN20. That means a double is reduced from £340 to just £272, which, in my books, currently makes it a very good buy indeed.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.