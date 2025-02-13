Can you plant new roses in an old rose bed? It isn't the best idea — but here's what you can do to reduce the risk of replant disease

An age-old question circles the gardening world each year: Can you plant new roses in an old rose bed?

If you’re learning how to plant roses, you might have come across the term ‘replant disease’ — it primarily affects roses and other plants in the rose family, and many garden experts warn against planting new roses in an old rose bed if you want to avoid it.

We’ve checked in with them to find out why — but first, we need to understand what rose replant disease actually is...

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

What is replant disease?

Before you learn how to grow roses, it's a good idea to familiarise yourself with replant disease, or 'rose sickness', and when it happens.

‘Replant disease occurs when a rose is planted in the same soil that previously grew roses or other members of the Rosaceae family, such as fruit trees or hawthorn,’ explains Susie Curtis, horticultural buyer at Johnsons Seeds.

At this point, you’re probably wondering what causes replant disease.

‘Though not fully understood, the consensus amongst gardeners and biologists is that the disease is caused by a build-up of root pathogens in the soil during the original plant’s lifetime,’ Susie continues.

Susie Curtis Social Links Navigation Horticultural buyer Susie trained with the National Trust for Scotland and then worked at an RHS Garden as a horticulturist, developing her skills in all aspects of gardening, from drought-tolerant garden design to formal topiary and ornamental rose pruning. She has also worked at large private gardens through all weathers and seasons.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

That’s why a new rose plant, when planted in an old rose bed, is at higher risk of replant disease. ‘When a young plant is introduced, it cannot tolerate these pathogens as it is not yet established and therefore struggles to grow,’ Susie warns.

So, can you plant new roses in an old rose bed? Technically, you can — but if you want to steer clear of replant disease, or ‘rose sickness’, it’s safer to avoid growing bare-root roses in the same place as their predecessors.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

That said, replant disease isn’t always a problem in an old rose bed. According to Michael Harvey, senior gardener at the National Trust’s Mottisfont in Hampshire (home to the National Collection of pre-1900 shrub roses), it’s often a myth that you can’t plant new roses in an old rose bed.

‘The key to all of this is how you are feeding the roses, and what you are feeding them with,’ Michael explains. ‘Recently, there has been a large discussion about using excessively high feeds, so that the phosphates and potassium levels build up and cause the soil to become toxic to roses, causing rose sickness.’

To rule out this common rose problem, it's safest to avoid planting a new rose in the same spot as an old one.

But, if an old rose bed is the only space you have for a new plant, there are a few ways you can help it settle in better.

What you'll need

Tips for planting new roses in an old rose bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Not all roses are doomed to fail in an old rose bed.

'English roses are remarkably resilient, so you can plant new roses in an old rose bed,' says Liam Beddall, senior rose consultant at David Austin Roses. 'They are heavy feeders though, so we recommend removing as much soil as possible and replacing it with topsoil or soil from a part of your garden that has not grown roses before to ensure the new plant gets all the nutrients it needs to thrive.'

You can add the soil from the rose bed to other beds in the garden — or throw it on the compost heap.

Then, you can focus on preparing the soil in the planting hole. Adding some good compost will do the trick, but avoid fresh manure.

Liam Beddall Senior rose consultant at David Austin Roses Liam leads a team providing expert guidance to garden designers, landscapers, and horticultural professionals on incorporating roses into private and public gardens. With an RHS Level 2 qualification and a passion for companion planting, he combines technical knowledge and design expertise to promote biodiversity and thriving garden schemes.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

‘When planting, add good mulch to help the rose grow and add nutrients that the previous rose plant has taken out of the soil,’ advises the National Trust’s Michael.

Susie says it’s also worth adding a sprinkle of mycorrhizal fungi to the bottom of the planting hole. ‘This acts as an intermediary between the roots and the soil,’ she explains.

FAQs

Where should you not plant roses?

Old rose beds aren't the ideal spot for new roses, but there are other parts of the garden you should avoid, too.

Liam from David Austin Roses says you should avoid exposed, windy sites, and spots that are too close to other plants.

'The closer you plant your rose to other plants, the more competition there is for moisture and sunlight,' he explains. 'For best results, plant your rose one metre away from other plants and 60cm from other roses. Avoid planting a rose under an overhanging tree branch, too.'

How do you start a new rose bush from an old one?

Through the art of propagation! And if you learn how to take rose cuttings, you can grow handfuls of young rose plants, straight from your favourite bush. They make the perfect gift for friends and family — or, you could expand your own garden's collection.

So, can you plant new roses in an old rose bed? You can, if you prepare the planting hole well enough — but there's still a risk of replant disease, so try to avoid it wherever you can.

If you'll be learning how to grow potted roses, you'll have less to worry about, as you can easily replace the compost between plants.