We’ve all noticed summers getting warmer, and all of a sudden we’re waking up to the fact that fans sometimes aren’t powerful enough to cool us down during those warmer months. So that staple of holiday hotel rooms, offices and US households is gaining popularity in the UK too – air conditioners. The best portable air conditioners and air coolers can make all of the difference between sticky, humid days and nights and an airy oasis, no installation required.

This is especially important when a lot of us are finding ourselves working from home for the first time, suddenly missing the standard air conditioning installed in most offices. Thankfully there’s a solution, and both air conditioners and evaporative cooling systems are more affordable than in the past.

Many of these products also boast additional functions such as humidifying, dehumidifying, and even air purifying (for more like this, check out our guide to the best air purifiers), so you’re getting more for your cash and something that can be used all year round.

The best portable air conditioners and air coolers in 2021

1. RUSSELLHOB RHPAC3001 3 in 1 Portable Air Conditioner

Best portable air conditioner with dehumidifier

Functions: air conditioner, air cooler, dehumidifier

Noise: 64dB

Capacity: 0.3L

Cooling capacity: 7000BTU

Reasons to buy: also works as dehumidifier, two speed settings, oscillating fan

Reasons to avoid: noisy, small tank capacity

This portable air conditioner from Russell Hobbs is a one stop shop for effective climate control in the home, also acting as an air cooler and dehumidifier with an oscillating fan function and castors for easy movement around the home. A window kit is also supplied along with a flexible 1.5m hose, which makes it easy to fix the air conditioner if portability isn’t your goal.

Able to cover an area of about 14m2, the machine has two speed settings and promises to keep your home at a comfortable humidity level no matter the weather outside. This helps prevent mould, dust and condensation or damp – helping to keep everyone healthy and your home clean of unnecessary bacteria.

2. BLACK + DECKER BXAC65001GB Portable Air Purifier, Humidifier & Cooler

Best portable cooler with air purifier

Functions: air purifier, humidifier and cooler

Capacity: 7L

Reasons to buy: purifies as it cools, overheating protection

Reasons to avoid: just a cooler, some reviews complained of noise

Another multi-function machine, the portable air purifier, humidifier and cooler from Black + Decker will help to solve all kinds of summer-related air quality problems. The humidifying function, for example, helps prevent dry air from damaging your skin and furniture, and the air purifier ensures that the cool air coming from the machine is top notch.

The air cooler is pleasingly slim compared to many of its contemporaries, and it sits on wheels to make it easy to move around. The tank inside holds a substantial 7L, and there are three speed settings to choose from. There’s also overheating protection for added safety.

3. Logik LAC07C19 Portable Air Conditioner

Best portable air conditioner with timer

Functions: air conditioner, dehumidifier

Noise: 62dB

Reasons to buy: also works as dehumidifier, 24 hour timer, sleep mode

Reasons to avoid: noisy

A portable air conditioner that also works to remove excess humidity from your indoor air, this offering from Logik also offers a 24 hours timer that makes it easy to program your air cooling to suit your lifestyle and needs. Additional to this is a sleep mode, which cools the room down to the desired level before switching itself off – convenient and energy efficient to boot!

There are 14 temperature settings in total for greater control, and both wheels and a carry handle to make it slightly easier to move the machine around the home. There’s also a window kit included if you want a more fixed location.

4. Challenge 6 Litre Portable Air Cooler



Functions: Cooler, purifier and humidifier

Capacity: 6L

Noise: 60dB

Reasons to buy: also a purifier and humidifier, oscillation function

Reasons to avoid: just a cooler, some complained of limited reach for cool air

A cheaper air cooler, this machine from Challenge combines cooling, purifying and humidifying into one device. Though some reviewers complained that the reach of its cooled air was a little limited, this should suit those who just want to bring the down the temperature in their home office or bedroom as they sleep.

Place cold water or ice cubes into the 6L water tank and switch to one of the three speed settings. There’s also an oscillation function that enhances the reach of its cool air output, and the purifier and humidifier functions mean you shouldn’t suffer some of those unwanted side effects from sitting in dry air all day.

5. SILENTNIGHT 39989 Portable Air Cooler

Best budget portable air cooler

Functions: Cooler and humidifier

Capacity: 5L

Reasons to buy: 450 minute timer, 3 speed settings, also a humidifier

Reasons to avoid: just an air cooler

Another budget option, the Silent Night Portable Air Cooler is – as the name suggests – a good choice for cooling down a bedroom. The timer function makes it easy to set the machine to operate just before bedtime or even as you’re falling asleep, before switching itself off to spare you both the noise and the electricity bill.

There are three speed settings to choose from, and the cooler also works as a humidifier to reduce the dryness of the air. You can use the remote to control the cooler from your bed or the sofa, and the carry handle and wheels make it simple to move from the bedroom to another space for during the day.

What’s the difference between an air cooler and air conditioner?

Both portable air conditioners and air coolers have been included on this list because of the similar functions they fulfil in the home, but there are of course a couple of differences.

An air conditioner traditionally works by circulating air around the room repeatedly using a refrigerant and thus significantly cooling down the air in a room. It also reduces the humidity in a space, which is why air conditioners are also listed as dehumidifiers.

Air coolers, on the other hand, work a little closer to the ways that fans do – but significantly more efficiently. By filling an air cooler with cold water you can bring the temperature down and add moisture to the space for a more pleasant living environment. They also tend to use less electricity overall.