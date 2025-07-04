Is using the washing machine the easiest way to clean paint rollers? Experts debunk this viral hack

When it comes to tackling DIY decor jobs, life is often made easier with a paint roller. But, for all their uses in the home, they can be a bit of a nightmare to keep clean.

A decent paint roller can typically be reused up to five times before it needs replacing, which is great news if you’re in the process of bringing your paint ideas to life. But, it will only last this long if it is properly cleaned and cared for.

If you’ve been wondering how to clean your paint roller , you’ll likely have seen that content creator Robyn Elliot, @the_house_acc on Instagram and TikTok, recently divided opinions after she posted a video of the ‘life hack she swears by’ – washing her paint roller in the washing machine.

Instagram users applauded the creativity, with one user commenting: ‘the roller in the washing machine is a game changer.’ However, TikTok commenters were less convinced: ‘don’t show a plumber this…’

With questions of appliance safety and practicality popping up, we asked the experts whether this hack is worth trying.

Should you clean paint rollers in the washing machine?

Robyn first saw this hack a few years ago, and has sworn by it since. ‘I wouldn’t use this hack for anything other than water-based paint, but I've washed my paint rollers in the washing machine a couple of times now,’ she says. ‘I always put it on a hot wash and I’ve never had any problems, and the machine always runs fine afterwards.’

Now, according to the experts, this hack does technically work. But, it is less than advised. ‘Some professional decorators do wash their paint roller sleeves in the washing machine, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea,’ warns Pat Gilham at MyJobQuote . This is because paint particles and solvents don’t mix particularly well with the components of a washing machine.

‘From a drainage perspective, paint should never enter a wastewater system,’ says Stuart McGinn, drainage expert at Drain Detectives . ‘It can impact the inner walls of your pipes and lead to build-up and blockages. Over time, this could lead to sluggish drains or even full system failures.’

Alongside the risk of system blockages, there is also the worry that cleaning your paint rollers in the washing machine will impact future washes. ‘Washing machines are primarily engineered for textiles, and not for handling viscous substances like house paint,’ says Stuart.

‘Residual paint from the brushes could end up clinging to the drum, seals and filters of your washing machine, which may result in clogs or permanent staining that could compromise the future cleanliness of your clothing and bedding.’

And remember, if you do try your hand at this hack, it may impact the guarantee on your machine, so it is worth checking this beforehand. ‘Some machine manuals will specifically warn against putting non-laundry items and items soaked in paint and flammable chemicals into the machine,’ says Pat. ‘So, you need to bear in mind that you could invalidate your machine’s warranty if it breaks.’

What to do instead

While the washing machine may not be the best method of cleaning, you should definitely still wash your paint roller in between uses rather than buying a new one for each paint job.

‘By properly cleaning and storing your paint roller you will be able to reuse your roller for future DIY projects, alongside keeping them dust and debris free,’ says Emma Bestley, co-founder and creative director of YesColours .

‘Start by scraping off any excess paint, before removing the sleeve and rinsing under warm water. Continue scraping whilst under the tap as this will help to further remove any excess paint,’ she says.

If water alone isn’t enough to do the job, add a few drops of dish soap. ‘Work the roller into a lather, massaging out the paint under the tap and continue rinsing until the water runs clean. Once this happens, shake out any excess water and leave the roller to air dry,’ says Emma.

