Where to never plant peonies – 2 places you must avoid growing these beautiful plants in your garden, according to expert growers
These locations will lead to a blooming disaster
If you planted peonies in autumn or at the start of spring and have not been treated to the blooms you expected, it could be because your peonies are in one of the two places you should never plant peonies.
Knowing where to plant peonies is one of the essential parts of helping these beautiful plants thrive. Once you get that right, growing peonies is relatively easy as they're drought-tolerant plants.
However, according to gardening experts, if you've found your peonies didn't flower this spring, then it's likely you've planted them in one of the two worst spots for them to flourish: in the shade or in waterlogged soil. This is what you need to know about why you should never plant peonies in these two spots, and how to fix it.
1. A shady corner
Peonies are sun-loving plants that will not thrive in the shade. Peonies love the sun, and they need at least six hours of direct light a day to bloom well,' explains Kate Turner, expert horticulturalist at Evergreen Garden Care.
'If your peony is growing long stems, producing few or no flowers, or looking generally weak, it might be struggling due to shade.'
Martin Rouse, plantsman and grower at Border Peonies, agrees, saying: 'You almost want to think of them like a rose, they want that full sun and airflow. They're divas, they want to be on show, upfront and in your face.'
To help with the airflow, he advises planting them well away from a fence when choosing a new sunny spot.
2. Waterlogged soil
The other area you should never plant peonies is in waterlogged soil or soil with poor drainage.
'Water is their one big bugbear for a pretty indestructible plant,' says Martin. 'Too much water. So, damp soil that's free draining is fine, but stodgy, waterlogged soil is not their friend.'
Katie agrees, saying: 'Peonies dislike sitting in wet soil, and in waterlogged conditions they can suffer from root rot.'
What to do if you've planted it in the wrong place
If you've planted in the wrong spot, you're best off waiting until autumn to replant it says Martin. 'The best time to move is in autumn, I wouldn't move it in spring,' he explains. 'In the autumn, as you dig that up, you're going to see next year's growing points.'
You can look to move your peony plant between October and early December. To do so, Kate says to cut back old foliage and gently lift it with a fork. The Greenman lightweight digging fork on Amazon is a great crowd pleaser for this, with rave reviews from shoppers.
'When replanting, take extra care not to bury the buds too deep - 2 cm below the surface is perfect,' she says. 'Prepare the new spot with plenty of compost [Miracle-Gro all-purpose compost is available on Amazon] or manure, and again, make sure it’s in full sun and has excellent drainage. Water the plant in well and keep an eye on it as it re-establishes.'
Peony season is nearing its close, so if you've got the planting wrong this year or are thinking about adding some peonies to your garden border ideas ahead of next spring, it's best to wait a few more months until October before you take any action.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
