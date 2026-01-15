It's so important that you *don't* prune these plants in midwinter – for one thing, it could cost you this year's flowers

It’s never too early to start gardening – even in January – but before you go secateur-happy, you’ll need to know which plants you should never prune in midwinter. Especially in light of the temperature lows we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Even though there are plenty of plants you should cut back in winter to promote healthy growth and flowering, trimming away at others could cost their health – and even forfeit this year’s blooms. So, while you don’t need to cross pruning off of your January gardening jobs list altogether, you’ll need to know what plants to avoid at this time of the year, when temperatures are up and (very) down like a yo-yo.

Here are the plants you shouldn’t prune at all in midwinter – no matter how tempted you are to get started.

1. Spring-flowering shrubs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Westend61)

The clue is in the name: spring-flowering shrubs are set to burst into flower in just a couple of months, and pruning now would remove those buds before they have the chance to do that.

That’s why you need to prune forsythia at the right time, for example, and make sure you leave other spring-flowering shrubs like lilacs well alone this season, too. The same applies to climbing plants that bloom in the spring (even though there are some climbing plants you should prune in January).

‘Avoid spring-flowering climbers such as honeysuckle in midwinter,’ advises Jane Westoby, creative director at The Hampshire Seed Company. ‘Prune after flowering instead.’

It's a good time to plant deciduous honeysuckle, though. Lonicera × tellmanniana from Crocus produces gorgeous burnt amber blooms from May to July.

2. Tender and borderline hardy plants

(Image credit: Getty Images / Geraint Rowland Photography)

The weather might be slightly milder this week, but temperatures are sure to drop again over the coming weeks and months.

Tender plants are already vulnerable to the cold weather – that’s why it’s so important that you know how to protect plants from frost – and pruning now can put them at even more risk. It’s best to wait until late winter or early spring, when temperatures start to rise again.

'Tender or borderline hardy plants such as lavender, rosemary and hebes will be exposed to cold, frosty winter conditions which could kill or damage the plant,' warns Morris Hankinson, founder and managing director at Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Wait until springtime when growth resumes before pruning.'

3. Clematis in pruning groups 1 and 2

(Image credit: Future PLC/Howard Walker)

Pruning clematis at the right time is crucial if you want your plant to flower, but there isn’t a one-size-fits-all rule. It depends on the pruning group your clematis falls under.

‘Pruning clematis in pruning groups 1 and 2 now removes this year’s flowers,’ warns Jane.

For reference, clematis in pruning group 1 flowers in late winter and spring, and clematis in pruning group 2 tends to produce large flowers in early summer. You can lightly prune the latter in late winter, but they're key examples of plants you should never prune in midwinter.

4. Hydrangeas that bloom on old wood

(Image credit: Getty Images / Elizabeth Fernandez)

If you're planning to carry out heavier or renovation pruning on your hydrangea, check its variety first.

Species hugely determines the best time to prune a hydrangea – and for types that flower on old wood, like Hydrangea macrophylla, pruning now could remove this year's buds-to-be.

It's okay to remove old flowerheads, since those have already been and gone – but save any hard pruning for after they've finished flowering. A pair of garden snips like the Darlac Compact Snips from Amazon can make deadheading easier.

5. Stone fruit trees

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Even though you can prune apple trees and pear trees in winter, pruning plums and other stone fruit trees in midwinter would be a huge mistake.

'It is important that you do not prune any stone fruit trees, such as plums and damsons, during winter,' says Paul Parker, gardening expert at plants and perennials specialists J. Parker’s.

'This is because at this time of year, any exposed wounds are susceptible to silver leaf fungus, a fungal disease that infects wood, particularly stone fruit varieties, and can cause affected branches to die.'

Save any stone fruit tree pruning for midsummer, to be on the safe side.

Avoid pruning these plants in midwinter and they'll thank you for it!