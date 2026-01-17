This January garden tool care task is so important – it could mean the difference between healthy and infected plants in the spring

Pruning, planting, and hardwood cuttings aside, one of the most important things you should do with your garden tools in January is disinfect them.

Often overlooked, but arguably more crucial than ever this month, learning how to clean your garden tools properly is key to preparing your garden for spring. Disinfecting your tools now means kicking off the 2026 growing season with pristine garden hygiene – and that’s key to healthy growth and plant longevity.

Here’s why gardeners disinfect their tools in January – and a few tips to make sure you’re cleaning them properly.

What you'll need

In my opinion, there’s no better time to tend to your garden tools than January – it’s cold outside, the days are shorter, and much of the garden is dormant.

Sure, there are plenty of other jobs to do in the garden in January – some plants can be cut back in winter, for example, and there’s plenty to sow and grow in January – but starting the year off with dirty tools could put all that hard work to waste.

That’s because unkept garden tools can spread diseases to healthy plants – even if they look clean to the eye.

'Harmful bacteria, fungal spores and plant diseases can linger on blades and handles after autumn pruning, and if left untreated, they can easily be spread to healthy plants in spring,' says Mark Hewett, Wilkinson Sword divisional sales manager for garden tools and accessories.

'January is an ideal time to disinfect garden tools because many plants are dormant, giving gardeners a natural pause to reset and prepare for the season ahead.'

It isn't just diseases that are a hazard on unclean garden tools – rust can form, too, affecting the longevity of your equipment.

'Moisture or soil left on the metal parts of pruning tools can lead to corrosion, which is why it’s important to give tools a thorough clean and check-over before storing them in your garden shed or using them again,' explains Sam Jenkinson, shed expert at garden building retailer Tiger.

It’s a small task for pristine garden tools and better long-term plant health – and it’s also the perfect precursor to sharpening your secateurs and other bladed garden tools.

You'll just need to brush off any garden debris, like soil and sap, before you get started. Tools like the Niwaki Clean Mate can make life easier.

‘Removing visible grime first ensures disinfectants can work effectively,’ explains Liam Cleary, garden retail director at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre.

Then, you’ll need to select the right type of disinfectant. It’s important to look for products with fewer chemicals – natural solutions like Agralan Citrox Ready To Use Disinfectant Spray, £11.99 at Amazon or Gardening Naturally Natural Citrus Cleaner, £12.99 at Amazon, are best (you can even use them to clean bird feeders and disinfect the greenhouse). Or, go for something light that's already in the cupboard.

‘Choosing disinfectants that have too many chemicals can harm your plants,’ says Liam. ‘Instead, look at rubbing alcohol, diluted household disinfectants or white vinegar as safer options.’

Once you’ve applied the disinfectant, it’s best to leave it to work for at least ten minutes before rinsing it away. That way, you can be sure you’re getting rid of the tougher germs.

‘Pay particular attention to blades, cutting edges, joints and springs,’ Liam advises. ‘These hard-to-reach areas are most likely to harbour bacteria and spread disease between plants.’

Once you’ve rinsed them, you’ll need to properly dry your garden tools to prevent rust and bacteria from taking hold of them. Use a cloth, Liam says, and then air-dry them before storing them away in the shed again.

There's a focus among gardeners on disinfecting garden tools in January, but it doesn't stop there. Regular maintenance and cleaning are the gold standard for gardening hygiene, and it'll keep your equipment in tip-top condition.

'As a general rule, garden tools should be disinfected regularly throughout the year, not just during a winter clean,' says Mark from Wilkinson Sword. 'It's especially important to clean tools after working with diseased plants, pruning shrubs or moving between different areas of the garden.'

Best practice says you should give your tools a quick wipe down after every use.

'A more thorough disinfection at key moments in the season can prevent problems from spreading,' Mark adds. 'Making tool hygiene part of your routine is one of the simplest ways to protect your plants and get the best performance from quality tools over time.'

So, now we know why gardeners disinfect their tools in January. It's a small price to pay to prevent disease transmission between plants and help your equipment last longer.