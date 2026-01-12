4 climbing plants to prune in January – trim these climbers now to encourage healthy growth and even more flowers this year

If you’re keen to crack on with a bit of gardening this weekend (and you can brave the cold), there are plenty of climbing plants to prune in January.

In fact, pruning is a really important January garden job. Many climbers are dormant and leafless at this time of the year, which means less stress on the plant and a much clearer framework to work with. That’s why so many plants benefit from being cut back in winter – and climbing varieties are no exception.

If you’re wondering which climbing plants you can cut back in January, here’s a list of recommendations from the experts.

What you'll need

1. Climbing roses

(Image credit: Getty Images/craig fordham)

January is the perfect time to learn how to prune climbing roses. With the leaves gone for the winter, you’ll have a much clearer view of the stems and branches. Plus, pruning now will encourage stronger growth and better displays later in the year.

‘Pruning climbing and rambling roses in mid to late winter keeps plants healthy and flowering well,’ says Jane Westoby, creative director at The Hampshire Seed Company.

‘Remove dead, damaged or crossing stems, tie in strong shoots horizontally to encourage more blooms, and cut back side shoots to 2-3 buds.’

The best time to prune a climbing rose will depend on where in the UK you are, though – and it’s wise to wait until at least a little bit later in the month if you’re in a cold spot.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘In colder parts of the UK, delay pruning until late January or February and avoid pruning during hard frosts,’ Jane advises.

2. Wisteria

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

For a neat, untangled plant and vigorous flowering at the end of spring, it's important that you winter-prune wisteria. This climber actually benefits from two pruning sessions a year, and light pruning in January controls growth and results in more blooms.

'Pruning wisteria now encourages new flowers and prevents the vines from getting tangled,' explains Morris Hankinson, founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Cut back side shoots to 2-3 buds from the main framework and remove any dead, damaged or crossing stems. Save harder pruning of the main structure for summer.'

3. Clematis in pruning group 3

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

If you’re wondering when to prune clematis, the answer isn’t straightforward – but it is once you know which pruning group your plant belongs to.

Clematis that flower on new growth from June generally belong to pruning group 3, and they’re a shining example of climbing plants you should prune in January.

‘Hard pruning now encourages vigorous new shoots, prevents the plants from becoming tangled or woody, and improves flower size and abundance,’ explains Jane.

It’s safe to cut the plants right back this month. You can go as far as 20-30cm above ground level, Jane says, making every cut just above a healthy bud.

4. Virginia creeper

(Image credit: Getty Images / Sergio Amiti)

Gardeners often prune Virginia creeper in late autumn, but if you haven't already, you can prune this climbing plant in January, too. You'll need to wear a pair of gloves, though, because the sap can be an irritant (it's one of many plants you shouldn't touch).

'Virginia creeper can soon get big, so cut back long shoots growing where you don’t want them to be and remove growth creeping into gutters, windows, above the rooftop, and over the neighbour's fence,' says Morris.

You can even hard prune the Virginia creeper this month if it needs it, according to Morris – so don't be afraid to trim a lot of the climber back.

If you're growing any of these climbing plants, it's worth cutting them back in January for better displays in the year ahead.