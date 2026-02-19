4 major hydrangea pruning mistakes to avoid this spring – and what to do instead for bigger, brighter blooms this year

Sorry seems to be the hardest word. Especially when you've committed one of the most common hydrangea pruning mistakes.

Of course, it's likely Elton John had another story in mind when he wrote that song, there is a very slim chance he was just crooning about the fact he didn't know how to prune hydrangeas properly. Or, rather, that he did – he just fell foul of one or two mistakes come springtime.

Yes, it's not enough to know when to prune hydrangeas or grabbing a sharp pair of secateurs. In fact, there are a handful of errors that even the most seasoned of gardeners can make when it comes to cutting these beautiful flowers back...

Hydrangea pruning mistakes to avoid this spring

The weather is slowly warming up and spring finally feels as if it's on the horizon. Before you start lopping away at all of your favourite plants, though, it's time to brush up on the major hydrangea pruning mistakes best avoided...

1. Cutting back at the wrong time

One of the most important things to know about your hydrangea is what type it is, as this determines when you should prune it.

'Not all hydrangeas are pruned at the same time, and this means you could accidentally remove buds which would have flowered in the same year,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Morris goes on to explain that 'Hydrangea macrophylla (these are the mophead and lace cap types), along with Hydrangea serrata, all flower on old wood'.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Pruning these in spring is a very bad idea, as it means no flowers this year,' he explains, noting that 'the best thing to do is to only remove dead flower heads and any clearly dead stems'.

'Leave healthy stems intact, only removing any problem or congested stems,' he adds.

2. Pruning too early

(Image credit: Getty Images / John Caley)

One of the biggest hydrangea pruning mistakes you can make this spring? Getting over-confident about the last frost date.

'Late frosts are still a risk into March and even April and faded flower heads on hydrangeas can help protect the developing buds beneath from harsh weather,' says Morris.

'Pruning too early can expose flower buds, decreasing flowers later in the year, so wait until the frosts have passed before removing faded flower heads.'

3. Cutting too lightly

(Image credit: Getty Images / piotrmilewski)

Next on our list of hydrangea pruning mistakes to avoid this spring? Controversially, it's not cutting them back hard enough!

'Hydrangea paniculata and Hydrangea arborescens flower on new wood in the current season,' says Morris. 'If you barely prune them, they can become leggy and produce smaller flower heads.'

He adds that, 'in early spring, cut these types back harder to a strong pair of buds about 15–30cm from the ground'.

'This will encourage sturdy stems and larger flower heads,' says Morris promisingly.

Last but by no means least on our list of hydrangea pruning mistakes to avoid this spring? Going to work on your poor plants with blunt, dirty tools, obviously.

'Spring is a high risk time for spreading diseases in the garden and rough cuts from blunt secateurs can invite diseases and pests, especially in the damp climatic conditions,' warns Morris.

'Always use sharp, clean tools before pruning and make clean cuts just above a healthy pair of buds.'

Something like Crocus's eversharp bypass secateurs, £39.99 is a brilliant way to ensure you do this every time, as it has been designed to keep a keen edge (and it shouldn't succumb to rust, either).

Pair it with this nifty tool maintenance & cleaning kit, £24.99, and you'll be golden.

FAQs

What is a mistake for pruning hydrangeas? The biggest mistake for pruning hydrangeas? Not knowing what kind of hydrangeas you're pruning, quite frankly. 'Not all hydrangeas are alike, and pruning at the right wrong time can prevent a hydrangea from flowering, so it's best to know what you're doing before you begin,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived. Prune Hydrangea macrophylla, Hydrangea arborescens and Hydrangea paniculata in late winter. Climbing hydrangeas should be pruned after they've finished flowering. And oakleaf hydrangeas don't require pruning unless absolutely necessary, so leave the poor things be.

And just like that, you have the hydrangea mistakes to avoid this spring. Good luck!