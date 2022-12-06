Five signs your boiler is about to break so you're not caught out this winter
Everything you need to know to make sure you’re not caught out in the cold by a faulty boiler
There’s nothing worse than a boiler acting up just before you hit the depths of winter. That’s why it pays to be proactive about the health of your boiler – and taking action if you notice the signs your boiler is on the blink.
At a time when we’re all trying to save money, the expense of servicing and replacing a boiler is likely to be the last thing on your mind. However, making the investment in your boiler now could reap long-term benefits and save you money.
British Gas (opens in new tab) is making it easier for homeowners to replace their boiler this winter with its interest-free credit offer on all new boiler purchases – allowing you to spread the cost with lower monthly payments, and no deposit needed.
A broken boiler can often catch households off guard. So what signs should you look out for that your boiler is on its last legs and it is time to get a gas safe engineer (opens in new tab) in?
5 signs your boiler is about to break down
1. If the boiler pressure keeps dropping (or rising)
It is important to know how to reduce boiler pressure (opens in new tab), but if you find that the pressure on your boiler drops regularly it could be a sign your boiler needs looking at.
2. You’re not getting any heat or hot water
This is one of the earliest signs of a faulty boiler. If your hot water tap is taking a while to run warm, or the radiators aren’t heating up get your boiler checked.
3. Strange noises
If your boiler is whistling or sounds like an angry neighbour hammering at the door, it is a clear sign it is in need of some attention.
4. Water leaks
Mystery puddles near your boiler are a very bad sign. A leak means that parts of the boiler are not working. They could be dysfunctional or simply wearing away.
5. Bad smells
If there’s an obnoxious smell coming from your boiler it requires urgent professional attention as it could be a harmful carbon monoxide leak.
A long-term solution for reducing energy bills
According to Ofgem, the average power consumption (opens in new tab) of a household of 2 to 3 people is around 2,900 kWh of electricity and 12,000 kWh of gas. This works out at 242 kWh of electricity and 1,000 kWh of gas per month.
If your energy usage is higher than this, it might mean you have an inefficient boiler. So while it might seem like an extra expense it is a good idea service your boiler regularly. An annual boiler service (opens in new tab) can highlight any early warning signs so you don’t have to wait for the five signs above indicating that your boiler needs replacing
If you do find you need to look into a new boiler, boiler replacement cost will depend on the types of boiler. British Gas only install the latest A-rated boilers with nifty smart controls. These are more energy efficient and could save you £840 a year when upgrading from a G-rated boiler. That’s good news for the planet, and your bank account too.
Plus, if you’re a British Gas HomeCare customer, your cover will also include an annual boiler service visit - leaving you one less expense to worry about this winter.
