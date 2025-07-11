With another heatwave taking hold, finding effective ways to keep ourselves and our homes cool is paramount. But is fitted air conditioning worth it in the UK or is it a waste of money?

How much it costs to install air conditioning will depend on how many rooms you want it in and the complexity of the installation. But with high temperatures only lasting a few days at a time, and portable air conditioning options available, the expense of a built-in cooling solution might seem unnecessary.

As someone who has recently fitted air con in my own home, I reached out to the experts to find out whether fitted air conditioning is worth the investment and whether we'll see it become the norm in the UK.

Is fitted air con worth it in the UK?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether fitted air conditioning is worth it in the UK will depend on a few different factors, including your budget, whether you rent or own your home and whether we are going to see continued heatwaves in the years to come. It also comes down to how well you can live in your home when it's hot.

Whenever a heatwave hits and homes overheat, it seems like everyone wonders whether they should splash out on getting air con installed to provide relief.

Often, we talk ourselves out of it, thinking that the relatively few days of intense heat we get each year don't quite warrant a permanent cooling solution.

But as average temperatures rise — England had its hottest June on record in 2025, according to the Met Office— and alert-triggering heatwaves are more commonplace, the more we are realising how our homes are ill-equipped to deal with the heat.

And more often than not, that leads to us wasting money on things that don't end up working as effectively as we want, as Adam Knight, lead engineer at BOXT explains: 'Our latest research found that over a quarter of Brits (28%) spend more than £300 every summer on short-term gimmicks like neck fans, cooling sprays and slushie machines - which might offer momentary relief but don’t actually cool the room you’re in. Fans simply move warm air around, whereas fitted AC offers real, consistent results, and it's more energy-efficient and quieter than many people expect, often making no more sound than a modern fridge.'

But now cooling solutions are more accessible and affordable than ever before, more and more people are using them to keep comfortable when a heatwave hits.

Portable air conditioners are popular and affordable choices, especially for those who rent their homes — they are less expensive to buy and run compared to a fitted system and have more flexibility given they can be moved around the home. But have their downsides too — they're noisy and their size and weight makes them challenging to move, especially up and down stairs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitted air conditioning, on the other hand, is more expensive upfront and may cost more to run (although their effectiveness may mean you don't need them on as long, which will positively impact the running costs). Plus, these fitted AC systems have capabilities beyond cooling and therefore offering year-round benefits, which for many homeowners will tip the scale in terms of value for money.

As someone who has tried both fitted and portable air conditioning to stay cool, I absolutely think fitted air conditioning is worth it. It's quiet operation and effective cooling is a gamechanger during a heatwave, enough that I don't mind the impact it's had on the aesthetics of my home. Additionally, I love that the fitted unit can also be used for heating in the winter, or as a fan which keeps my living room floor and surfaces clutter free.

How many homes in the UK have fitted air conditioning?

The outdoor unit of a fitted air conditioning system (Image credit: Future)

Speak to your friends and family, and right now, it's probably unlikely that the majority of you will have air conditioning fitted at home.

'Currently only 5% of UK homes are equipped with air conditioning, compared to a whopping 90% in the US - so we’ve a long way to go before the UK’s housing stock (a sixth of which dates back to pre-1900) is ready to face more frequent and intense heatwaves,' says Fernando de la Cruz Quintanilla, EMEA New Markets director at Airzone.

This is largely because unbearably high temperatures haven't been a regular occurrence, and affordable air con solutions haven't previously been that accessible.

But now the tables are turning. 'However, the UK is heading in the right direction, having seen a dramatic 63.4% increase in AC unit sales between 2023 and 2024 – the highest uptake increase across Europe that year,' adds Fernando.

Adam Knight agrees, saying: 'At BOXT, we’re seeing a sharp rise in demand and it’s a trend we expect to continue. AC installations are up 182% year-on-year, and in recent weeks, we’ve seen a surge in customers looking to get systems fitted fast, particularly taking advantage of our next-day installation service.'

Will fitted air conditioning become the norm in the UK?

'Air conditioning used to be considered a luxury in UK homes, but that perception is quickly changing,' continues BOXT's Adam Knight. 'As our summers get hotter and more unpredictable due to climate change, fitted AC is increasingly considered a smart, long-term investment in comfort and wellbeing.'

To help with affordability, installers like BOXT offer a range of financing options to suit all budgets. 'In return, you get year-round comfort, not just in summer, but also in winter, as many modern split AC systems can provide heating too,' says Adam. 'It’s also about quality of life: better sleep, a more productive working environment, and improved air quality in the home.'

Beyond adding AC to existing homes, we could see it becoming a part of the new build process. 'Looking ahead, the government’s Future Homes Standard is driving a more sustainable approach to home comfort, with an emphasis on low-carbon heating systems and better insulation,' explains Adam. 'It’s worth noting that air conditioning is just one part of the picture. Heat pumps, for instance, can both cool and heat a property, offering an eco-friendlier alternative that aligns with upcoming regulations.

'So yes, fitted AC is well on its way to becoming more common in UK homes, but it should always be part of a broader conversation about what works best for each property, now and in the future.'

FAQs

Does fitting air conditioning add value to your home?

While fitted air con may not actually add specific value to your home in the way an extension would, it could boost your home's marketability and desirability, which can help maximise what you can get for your property.

Even if the monetary value is hard to pin-point, for people like me who struggle to function when the mercury rises, having a cool and comfortable space to exist in when temperatures skyrocket can be utterly priceless.

If you're renting and fitted air con is out of the question, take a look at our top-rated portable air conditioners that are still in stock.