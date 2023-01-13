7 signs it's time to replace your carpet, according to experts

Carpets are a perfect flooring choice for your home. They are great for providing thermal insulation and keeping your home cozy while helping you save energy.

According to the Carpet Institute (opens in new tab), as much as 20% of heat loss from a room occurs through the floor. Gary Cowley, sales director at Interfloor (opens in new tab) says, ‘We estimate that carpet and underlay could reduce energy costs by as much as 15%.’

It’s no surprise it’s such a popular flooring choice, as well as the energy-saving aspect, the range of colours and patterns make them for making a design statement. However, even after you choose a quality carpet and have learnt how to clean a carpet like a pro, they don’t last forever. It’s important to know when your carpet has passed its prime and how to recognise the signs that it needs replacing.

Jack Ogden, carpet expert at ScS (opens in new tab) says, ‘Your carpet should be made to last, withstanding a lot depending on the room it’s used in. While regular cleaning and maintenance can extend the lifespan of your carpet, there will come a point where it’s time to replace it.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

7 signs it's time to replace your carpet

Deciding when it’s time to replace your carpet mainly comes down to how it looks and feels. If it no longer feels soft and comfortable this is a big sign that a change may be needed.

1. Flattening

When carpets start to feel thin and flat, it’s because the carpet fibres have lost their ability to bounce back which causes the bare areas in your carpet and is a key sign to replace your carpet. Jack Ogden from ScS says using a vacuum cleaner is a great way to test when your carpet has been flattened and has lost its plushness.

‘If vacuum cleaner lines don’t appear this could be a good signifier that the fibres are now flattened. After a while the carpet can also become matted so look out for signs of that too.’

2. Discolouring

Certain carpet areas get more wear and face more footfall than others; usually living room carpets or stairway carpet ideas. This high traffic will over time lead to a loss of colour in the carpet, which can be made worse by sunlight and is a sign it's time to replace your carpet.

Discolouring can show up more obviously with coloured or patterned carpets. ‘If you have a particularly sunny room, you may notice fading when you move pieces of furniture that haven’t moved in a long time,’ says Jack Ogden from ScS.

(Image credit: Future PLC/JAMES FRENCH)

3. Smell

A bad smell is a clear sign it’s time to replace your carpet and even if you clean your carpet this still might not remove the odour. Over the years accidental spillages, pets, dust and dirt, lead to a build-up of unpleasant smells that can’t be removed.

4. Malting

Malting is another it’s time to replace your carpet and can contribute to your carpet feeling threadbare and thin.

Jack Ogden from ScS says, ‘Post spillages, liquids can seep through the pile of the carpet and reach the backing. If this happens regularly, and the spillages aren’t soaked up during the cleaning process, over time the glue that attaches the carpets can diminish and therefore tufts of carpet may start to detach themselves and malt.’

5. Age

Lily Cameron, cleaning supervisor at Fantastic Services (opens in new tab) says ‘ A carpet’s lifespan depends on its quality and the amount of wear it’s gone through. In general, carpets need to be replaced every five to ten years.’

However, if you deep clean your carpet every year and maintain it, your carpet could last the full ten years. After that the debris and dirt that builds up in the fibres cannot be fully removed even with cleaning.

(Image credit: Future PLC/DOUGLAS GIBB )

6. Stains

Even if you know how to remove carpet stains, over time some stains in your carpet may not shift. Too many red wine and food spills add up over the years and when stain-removing products aren’t shifting unsightly marks it is time to say goodbye and replace your carpet.

7. Allergic reactions

Pet hair, dust, dirt and debris are trapped by your carpet and an increase in allergic reactions is a sign it’s time to replace your carpet.

‘Wool carpet fibres can hold on to common allergens such as pollen and dust and prevent them from getting airborne but as a carpet wears, this natural retention property will weaken. Any increase in these reactions could be a strong sign that it’s time to replace your carpets for better air quality,’ advises Julian Downes, managing director at Fibre (opens in new tab).

To help with the longevity of your carpet, think about how to choose a carpet that works best for you because not all carpets are suitable for every room.

If your carpet shows any of these signs, it may be time to decide to invest in a new one.