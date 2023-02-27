Cosori air fryer recall - US customers warned to 'immediately stop using'
Everything you need to know about the recall of the popular air fryer in US and Canada
The popular Cosori air fryer has been recalled in the US and Canada due to faulty wires causing them to catch fire, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.
The air fryers which were sold in the US, Canada and Mexico, are being recalled after The US Consumer Product Safety Commission received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. This included 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.
On Thursday the CPSC warned owners to stop using the Cosori models identified for recall immediately. The Cosori air fryer is one of Ideal Home's top-rated air fryers, but the Cosori Lite Air Fryer listed in our best air fryer buying guide is a different model from the ones being recalled in the US.
Only several models of the Cosori air fryer, priced between $70 (£58) and $130 (£108), have been affected. These models were sold in the US at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores and online at US versions of Amazon, Bedbathandbeyond, Cosori, eBay, Homegoods, Macys, QVC, Walmart, Wayfair and a few other online stores from June 2018 through December 2022.
While no official announcement has been made about Corsori models in the UK being recalled, Mailonline (opens in new tab) found that two of the air fryers identified for recall appear to have been available to purchase on the UK Amazon site since July, 2022. These include model number CP158-AF, for £114.51 and Cosori's model number CO137-AF for £98.98.
'After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers - which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires - can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,' Cosori said in a statement about the recall.
'All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards,’ Cosori stated on its official recall website.
'Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.'
Which Cosori air fryer models are being recalled?
The recall announced by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (opens in new tab) involves Cosori air fryers with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.
All the model numbers are printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the user manual. If you find that you have one of these models, stop using it immediately, and contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com (opens in new tab) to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product.
Customers must send a photo of the recalled product but do not need a receipt to be eligible.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
