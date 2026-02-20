Every stylish garden has this one accessory – and this £30 star buy from the Habitat x Scion range is the best I’ve seen yet
Snap it up now to avoid disappointment
Habitat has just added a load of stylish new additions to its outdoor collaboration with Scion - these are the ones worth paying attention to.
After the success of the first Habitat x Scion garden collection last spring, I’m so excited to see the line extend again this year. Embracing the iconic, colourful prints of British Heritage brand Scion and tuning them into practical pieces of garden furniture, the result is a collection of wonderfully retro designs you actually want to use.
Make no mistake, Habitat is one of the best places to buy garden furniture, and if you want to embrace the retro home decor trend we’re seeing all over Instagram right now, this is the collection you need to shop.
I will admit it. It is February, and it feels like it has not stopped raining once this year. But I’m not only being optimistic when I tell you to start thinking about your garden seating ideas right now, as the best garden furniture always sells out fast. If anything, it’s a smart choice to buy garden furniture and accessories now.
With eight new products and three new patterns to choose from, my standout from the collection is the Habitat x Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol - Jackfruit Print (£30).
Last year, it became quickly apparent that the must-have garden accessory of the summer was, without doubt, a garden parasol. At £30, Habitat is offering statement style at a bargain price.
The Jackfruit and the Beanstalk pattern is vibrant and whimsical, depicting a colourful array of fruits, vines and trees. It’s a beautifully detailed print, and if you look closely, you can even spot little caterpillars and tiny mushrooms.
The parasol itself is sturdy and has an adjustable tilt to provide shade and protection at any angle. I’m also a big fan of its beige trim, which adds an extra vintage flair to the design. It’s an easy and affordable way to elevate your patio or seating area.
Alongside the parasol, here are a few more picks. I'm so excited to see land in the Habitat x Scion collab.
In recent years, we've seen garden furniture turn away from neutral colours and wood finishes, embracing bolder colours and shapes. If you want your garden furniture to shine as bright as your perennials, this is the collection for you.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!