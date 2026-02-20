Habitat has just added a load of stylish new additions to its outdoor collaboration with Scion - these are the ones worth paying attention to.

After the success of the first Habitat x Scion garden collection last spring, I’m so excited to see the line extend again this year. Embracing the iconic, colourful prints of British Heritage brand Scion and tuning them into practical pieces of garden furniture, the result is a collection of wonderfully retro designs you actually want to use.

Make no mistake, Habitat is one of the best places to buy garden furniture , and if you want to embrace the retro home decor trend we’re seeing all over Instagram right now, this is the collection you need to shop.

Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol - Jackfruit Print £30 at Habitat My top pick from the latest drop of products. This parasol looks effortlessly stylish, while adding a pop of colour to your garden.

I will admit it. It is February, and it feels like it has not stopped raining once this year. But I’m not only being optimistic when I tell you to start thinking about your garden seating ideas right now, as the best garden furniture always sells out fast. If anything, it’s a smart choice to buy garden furniture and accessories now.

With eight new products and three new patterns to choose from, my standout from the collection is the Habitat x Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol - Jackfruit Print (£30) .

Last year, it became quickly apparent that the must-have garden accessory of the summer was, without doubt, a garden parasol . At £30, Habitat is offering statement style at a bargain price.

(Image credit: Habitat x Scion)

The Jackfruit and the Beanstalk pattern is vibrant and whimsical, depicting a colourful array of fruits, vines and trees. It’s a beautifully detailed print, and if you look closely, you can even spot little caterpillars and tiny mushrooms.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The parasol itself is sturdy and has an adjustable tilt to provide shade and protection at any angle. I’m also a big fan of its beige trim, which adds an extra vintage flair to the design. It’s an easy and affordable way to elevate your patio or seating area.

Alongside the parasol, here are a few more picks. I'm so excited to see land in the Habitat x Scion collab.

Habitat X Scion Habitat X Scion Pack of 2 Jackfruit Garden Seat Cushion £15 at Habitat These stylish seat cushions will brighten any seating area. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag With Handle - Lionel £45 at Habitat This leopard bean bag was a close second place in terms of favourites from the collection for me. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Jackfruit Garden Bench Cushion £18 at Habitat Perfect for making your garden bench more comfortable, and a whole lot more stylish. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol - Mr. Fox Print £30 at Habitat Fans of the iconic 'Mr Fox' print will be pleased to know you can pick up a stylish parasol featuring the bold pattern. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag With Handle £45 at Habitat This stunning blue print will create a beautiful contrast against the greenery of your garden. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Pack of 2 Bird Pajaro Garden Seat Cushions £15 at Habitat I love the geometric pattern of the Pajaro bird print. It's easy on the eye, while providing lots of visual interest.

In recent years, we've seen garden furniture turn away from neutral colours and wood finishes, embracing bolder colours and shapes. If you want your garden furniture to shine as bright as your perennials, this is the collection for you.