I know why Tower's new Elite air fryer looks so familiar – here's everything it has in common with the Ninja FlexDrawer, which is £100 more expensive

There's a new air fryer on the scene: Tower's 'Elite' Flexi Drawer model, which has swept in with the stylish good looks and game-changing design of competitors that usually have a much higher pricetag. This new buy is currently on sale for the bargain price of £99.98 on Amazon, down from £149.99.

If you're looking to elevate your experience of one of the best air fryers at home without breaking the bank, then this new release is worth your attention. As well as a sleek digital control panel, it's has a lot in common with our top-rated air fryer ever, the Ninja FlexDrawer (as per our five star review), when it comes to versatility.

Here's a closer look at why this multi-zone air fryer has an exceptionally handy design for family cooking.

So what is a multi-zone air fryer? Essentially, it's a mini oven with removable dividers but unlike your built-in oven, which you divide into zones horizontally using racks and trays, it has attachments that allow you to split it up vertically into two sections.

With this all-important divider, you can switch on the the Tower Elite air fryer from one megazone to two disparate ones easily. You can then program each side to a different temperature and to run for different times – an excellent weapon to have in your arsenal if you're cooking for fussy eaters.

(Image credit: Tower)

Another key feature of this air fryer is the ability to match and sync up the sides, so that you can bring everything to the table, still hot, at the same time.

If you're less of a button pusher and more of a dial-user, there's an amped up version of this air fryer on sale made with you in mind: at £149.99 via Amazon, it is a little pricier but might be more intuitive to program.

Both versions have preset cooking programs, which are built-in to help you easily get the right temperature and timings for whatever you're cooking whether it's fries, chicken or a whole pizza.

Our favourite air fryer ever at the Ideal Home test centre. (Image credit: Future)

If this air fryer is anywhere near as good as the model it bears so much similarity to (the Ninja FlexDrawer) it might be worth a try in your kitchen. After all, our expert reviewer called the original multizone air fryer 'worth every penny of its premium price tag'.

All that's left to decide now is which one to install on your kitchen wortkop.