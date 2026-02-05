Authentic restaurant-quality pizza is no longer something we have to leave the house for, as pizza ovens become more and more popular kitchen appliances. And landing in stores today (5 February) is Lidl’s Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven (£59.99) , which might be one of the best budget pizza ovens we’ve ever seen.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the best pizza ovens are best used in the summer. Yes, wood-fired or gas pizza ovens should only be used outside due to the carbon monoxide and fire risk, but some electric ovens, including Lidl’s latest offering, are perfect for use on your countertops, meaning delicious pizza is on the menu all year round.

If you fancy whipping up delicious pizzas in minutes, this is a middle aisle treat just for you. So, read on to find out how this oven shapes up.

Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven £59.99 at Lidl At just £59.99, this really is a bargain price. It will reach a scorching temperature of 400 degrees allowing you to cook delicious pizzas in minutes. It's compact shape also makes it easier to store compared to other models. Ooni Volt 12 Check Amazon This is the best indoor pizza oven we've tried. Forget worrying about the weather and grab your peel and fire off pizzas whenever, with scorching high temperatures reached indoors in just 20 minutes. It was a little smoke-prone in testing, so ventilation inside is essential.

This isn’t the first Lidl pizza oven we’ve seen, with the brand launching an affordable alternative to the Ooni Koda 12 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven (£299 at Argos) back in the summer. However, this latest innovation differs as you can use it indoors.

Reaching temperatures of 400 degrees, expect Italian-style pizzas in just a matter of minutes. The oven heats from the top and the bottom, and has an adjustable thermostat, allowing you to control the temperature.

The oven comes with an adjustable time, which goes up to 15 minutes, and has an automatic switch-off mode, giving you a little more peace of mind. It has a fan for temperature regulation, while its hinged lid with integrated handle makes it easy to use.

Also included is a removable ceramic pizza stone (which has a diameter of 30cm) and two pizza peels. Its compact nature means it can also be tucked away on your countertop or inside kitchen cupboards when not in use. Plus, this oven comes with a three-year guarantee from Lidl.

(Image credit: Lidl)

We haven’t tested the Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven, but we do know it is worth buying a pizza oven based on the excellent models we’ve tested. And our best-rated indoor pizza oven is the Ooni Volt , which we branded a game-changer for those who don’t have a garden.

Perfect for use in apartments and flats or when it is too cold for outdoor cooking, the Ooni Volt (£499 at Lakeland) is an electric pizza oven that is simple to set up, easy to use and produces restaurant-quality pizzas at home.

It is considerably more expensive than Lidl’s model, so if you have a strict budget in mind, I wouldn’t be against recommending Lidl’s pizza oven. I would predict that it will be far more basic than Ooni’s, but Lidl's middle aisle products have always pleasantly surprised me in the past.

Alternatively, I’ve found a few more indoor pizza ovens that have great reviews.

ProCook Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer 12 Inch £199 at ProCook Our review found this indoor pizza oven to be a great, fun, family buy. Not only does it cook pizza beautifully, but it can also be used as an air fryer, to bake, to roast and even cook steaks. Sage Sage Smart Oven™ Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven £729 at John Lewis Our review found this pizza oven cooks a perfect Neapolitan in just 2 minutes. Our reviewer found it to be 'shockingly good', however it is quite large (taking up the same amount of space as an air fryer) so bear this in mind if space isn't a luxury. Cooks Professional Cooks Professional Electric Pizza Oven £89.99 at Amazon We haven't tested this pizza oven, but it looks very similar to Lidl's, and it has lots of great reviews, too. It preheats in just 10 minutes, reaching temperatures as high as 390 degrees.

Listen, if pizza is one of your favourite foods, then you’d be a fool to pass on the chance to enjoy restaurant-quality pizza whenever you fancy it. I’m just saying…