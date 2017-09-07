Look about this spacious converted stables home in Surrey

Complete with clock tower, this converted stables home draws its decorating inspiration from the classic Swedish style

The owners were on the hunt for a home with character when they bought this house, which is in fact converted stables with its own clock tower. ‘We wanted a home we could make our own but that was quirky and special – somewhere with space for our children to grow into,’ they explain.

However, it wasn’t quite love at first sight when the owners stepped inside. ‘It was very dark’, says the owner. ‘There were a lot of dark brick walls. I have a Scandinavian love of light as my mother was Swedish and I spent some of my childhood there. Although there was a lot of cosmetic work to do we knew we could do it in our own time.’

Kitchen

The wooden hand-built kitchen has been given a new lease of life by painting it a fresh new colour. Mixing charcoal tones with paler grey cabinetry gives the scheme a modern touch. Charming Terracotta floor tiles warms the colour scheme up.

Study

In the study, an old Ikea bench is reworked in Nordic style with gingham fabric and a reindeer skin. Although the owner was brought up in a highly contemporary Scandinavian home, she is a fan of Gustavian furniture.

Living room

The mellow tones of the floor blend well with the beams of the bright living room. ‘The openness of the living spaces downstairs – (means) there’s room for us all to hang out with friends and family and not feel enclosed.’

The owner’s love for interiors is influenced by her Swedish roots. ‘The first piece of furniture I bought was a Mora Clock and over the years I have bought lots more things both from the UK and from Sweden. By the time we moved here, we were overflowing with Gustavian furniture and we had fun spreading it all out so it had space to breathe.’ Above the living room nook is filled with classic Gustavian charm.

Bedroom

Tactile fabrics help create a soothing scheme in the master bedroom. A beautiful balcony with curved wooden doors provides a stunning view.

Guest Bedroom

Gustavian furniture in the guest room suits the rustic features. Nordic touches such as striped linen cushions and hand-painted wooden decorations are ever present.

Children’s room

The children’s hide-away bedroom is at the top of the house. One Eau de nil painted feature wall elongates the pretty and unique space. ‘ I like strong colour, too, and have used it to give a contemporary look in the children’s room.’ The owner explains.

Bathroom

A bright roll-top bath fits snugly beneath the window. Grey painted tongue and groove keeps to the country feel while a wooden BATH decoration and geometric rug adds a modern edge.

Inevitably, the entire family loves the end result. ‘We are so glad we took a leap of faith.’

Image credits: Polly Eltes