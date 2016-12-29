Take a tour of this historic Grade II-listed house in Warwickshire

8 images

The reasons for buying a house vary from person to person – good local schools, proximity to family, transport links – but sometimes a property comes along that is just too good an opportunity to miss, despite the fact it needs an enormous amount of work doing to it. This Grade II-listed former inn, in Warwickshire, was one such place. It captured the couple, who went on to buy it, immediately.

Living in London at the time, they were looking for a more spacious house in a village when a friend (who renovates properties) found what looked like a perfect house in the conservation area of an idyllic village. A picturesque Tudor property with a timbered frame and limewashed facade, it had a fascinating history… as the inn where the gunpowder plot conspirators met on the 5th November 1605 to await the news of Guy Fawkes’ attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament!

‘We loved the exterior of the house, but the interior was a wreck,’ they say. ‘It had no central heating and there was a single light bulb in each room. It was quite dark and dated, and there was just one bathroom.’ However, the couple could see the property’s potential, and entrusted the 8-month renovation job to their friend.

This house originally appeared in Country Homes & Interiors, November 2016