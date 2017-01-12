Declutter your living room in 5 easy steps
A beautifully organised living room is at the top of most of our wish-lists but its easy for this busy space to become cluttered. A good declutter and clean can also give your living room a completely new look, creating a serene space to relax in.
Start by finding a home for electricals such as the television, TV recorders, music systems and, of course, all the remotes. A painted cupboard is a great option for hiding away the television when its not in use and stowing away remote controls. This will create a quieter space for reading and relaxing and avoid the TV becoming the focal point of the room. Make this furniture tie in with the rest of the room scheme by decorating the top with a framed photo, or eyecatching lamp.
An attractive bookcase is one of the easiest ways to organise books, magazines and accessories. Use bookends and pretty magazine holders to keep the shelves tidy. Fabric-covered box files that tie with ribbon are a great option for organising day-to-day letters and paperwork. In addition to storage, add a few of your favourite pieces to the bookcase, such as a striking vase or vintage accessories, to create a beautiful display.
When it comes to choosing a coffee table, opt for a design with drawers or shelf for remote controls. A wooden chest or woven trunk can be used to store items such as DVDs or other media storage, but also double as a small side table for a lamp beside the sofa.
For storage thats easy to move around the room depending on your needs, look for baskets with handles, made in jute or other natural materials. These will look great beside or the sofa or in an alcove corner, and can be used for newspapers and magazines, or childrens toys.
Living room
Everyones living room can look like a bombs hit it during the day, what with the TV on, Wii connected, and books and newspapers everywhere. But, come the evening, when you want some peace, a sophisticated living room can be yours with some simple living room storage ideas.
Tame the technology
Tired of having remote controls scattered across every surface and starting to think that your DVDs and games consoles are breeding? Invest in a TV cupboard with storage drawers to create a place for everything and to make the TV less of a presence in the room.
Get shelving sorted
Putting up shelves is one of those so-called ‘simple tasks’ that never gets done, so make it easy on yourself and buy a good-looking unit instead. Open shelving is a versatile option for any room and great for displaying favourite things, but team it with a selection of pretty document holders and other boxes to hide away bits and bobs you dont want everyone to see.
Be imaginative with storage
Got a gorgeous storage box or chest tucked away in a bedroom or cupboard? Bring it out and reinvent it as a side table. You can fill it with books or toys, and it will give you a spot for a reading lamp, too.
Try a multipurpose coffee table
Coffee table not pulling its weight? Looking good isnt enough for this key piece, so consider swapping yours for one with a shelf or even better drawers for controlling clutter.
Buy boxes, baskets and bags
Look for boxes, baskets and bags in go-with-anything natural materials like rattan, jute and wicker. A stack of boxes filled with junk or a sturdy jute bag for magazines and newspapers will fill an unused corner and leave no excuse for littering the room with all your stuff.