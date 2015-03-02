How rugs can revitalise living rooms

This farmhouse living space has been enlivened with a bold, red rug. Made from wool, it not only looks stylish but will keep your feet toasty and warm. Natural stone on the walls and floor make this room the perfect little country retreat.
Traditional eclectic living room with patterned rug
Accessories can work wonders to give a living room a brand new look on a budget. Simply swap your traditional theme for something more exotic. The red carpet and large Persian rug create a daring colour clash that shouldn’t work in theory, but in fact looks great and really brightens up the room.
Yellow living room with pink rug
From high-pile to flat-weave, wool to sisal, there are countless great rug designs, patterns and textures on the market. Don’t shy away from colour, as it can often help to unify a scheme. This bright and beautiful living room has a sunny yellow on the walls and splashes of vibrant pink on the chairs and rug.
Traditional living room with pink accents
This cosy spot is emphasised by the placement of symmetrical furniture. Cream and bright pink combine to create a feelgood vibe in this airy living room. A striped rug placed in the centre echoes the colour scheme elsewhere in the room for a cohesive look.
Traditional living room with animal print rug
Here, a country living room is given a touch of the exotic with a stunning faux zebra skin. The printed rug blends in perfectly as it simply continues the monochrome theme already present in the furniture and other soft furnishings.
White living room with red accents
Re-energise your room with an uplifting rug. It’s one of the easiest ways to add colour and transform a look, and it can really take a scheme from simple to striking. Here, a cool coloured wall and neutral carpet are brought to life with a deep red rug in an Middle Eastern-inspired pattern. Bright tones can be offset with cream upolstery and off-white accessories to give your space a cohesive look that feels relaxing and soothing.
Eclectic living room with red patterned rug
This eclectic living room features unique pieces and contrasting colours and textures to create a welcoming, personalised living space. The trick to getting it right is to stick predominantly to one primary colour, and keep large items of furniture neutral. Always use a liner to keep your rug from slipping or creeping. The rug liner should be appropriate for your floor type and also be the right size to fully keep the rug from sliding.
Living room with multiple patterned rugs
Cream and leather living room with wool rug
Bright white shutters keep this living room feeling airy whilst chrome and crystal accessories add some sparkle to the space. Adding a few different rugs in different shades will liven up a neutral scheme and give your room a warm, welcoming look.
Living room with wood burning stove
Give bare floors a quick makeover with a well placed rug. Use a favorite rug as the basis of the color scheme in a room. On the other hand, if you add it after you have your furniture in place, you can use the rug to accent or tie in your existing colors. Want to brighten up your living room? The red painted chimney wall adds warmth to this cosy room while creating a striking impression.
