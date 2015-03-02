How rugs can revitalise living rooms

This farmhouse living space has been enlivened with a bold, red rug. Made from wool, it not only looks stylish but will keep your feet toasty and warm. Natural stone on the walls and floor make this room the perfect little country retreat.

Armchair
Laura Ashley

Traditional eclectic living room with patterned rug

Accessories can work wonders to give a living room a brand new look on a budget. Simply swap your traditional theme for something more exotic. The red carpet and large Persian rug create a daring colour clash that shouldn’t work in theory, but in fact looks great and really brightens up the room.

Similar rug
Latif Rugs
Spanish chair
Skandium

Image credit: Nicholas Yarsley
Yellow living room with pink rug

From high-pile to flat-weave, wool to sisal, there are countless great rug designs, patterns and textures on the market. Don’t shy away from colour, as it can often help to unify a scheme. This bright and beautiful living room has a sunny yellow on the walls and splashes of vibrant pink on the chairs and rug.

Flame chairs
Christopher Guy
Rug
Helen Yardley

Image credit: Robert Sanderson
Traditional living room with pink accents

This cosy spot is emphasised by the placement of symmetrical furniture. Cream and bright pink combine to create a feelgood vibe in this airy living room. A striped rug placed in the centre echoes the colour scheme elsewhere in the room for a cohesive look.

Woodburning stove
Dorking Stove and Fireplace Emporium
Similar sofa
Harveys

Image credit: Richard Gadsby
Traditional living room with animal print rug

Here, a country living room is given a touch of the exotic with a stunning faux zebra skin. The printed rug blends in perfectly as it simply continues the monochrome theme already present in the furniture and other soft furnishings.

Rug and sofa
The Interior Co.
Similar lamp
John Lewis

Image credit: Rob Sanderson
White living room with red accents

Re-energise your room with an uplifting rug. It’s one of the easiest ways to add colour and transform a look, and it can really take a scheme from simple to striking. Here, a cool coloured wall and neutral carpet are brought to life with a deep red rug in an Middle Eastern-inspired pattern. Bright tones can be offset with cream upolstery and off-white accessories to give your space a cohesive look that feels relaxing and soothing.

Rug
Oka
Cushions
India Jane

Image credit: Robert Sanderson
Eclectic living room with red patterned rug

This eclectic living room features unique pieces and contrasting colours and textures to create a welcoming, personalised living space. The trick to getting it right is to stick predominantly to one primary colour, and keep large items of furniture neutral. Always use a liner to keep your rug from slipping or creeping. The rug liner should be appropriate for your floor type and also be the right size to fully keep the rug from sliding.

Rug
Woven Ground
Pendant
Heal’s

Image credit: Robert Sanderson
Living room with multiple patterned rugs

Mid-century modern furniture classics and a trip of antique rugs have plenty of room to shine in this large, bright living space. If you use more than one rug in a room, make sure they are not the same size. Same sized rugs can cut your room in half visually.

Chair
Aram
Floor light
Heal’s

Image credit: Mel Yates
Cream and leather living room with wool rug

Bright white shutters keep this living room feeling airy whilst chrome and crystal accessories add some sparkle to the space. Adding a few different rugs in different shades will liven up a neutral scheme and give your room a warm, welcoming look.

Ceiling light
Next Day Lighting
Sofa
Dfs

Image credit: Mark Bolton
Living room with wood burning stove

Give bare floors a quick makeover with a well placed rug. Use a favorite rug as the basis of the color scheme in a room. On the other hand, if you add it after you have your furniture in place, you can use the rug to accent or tie in your existing colors. Want to brighten up your living room? The red painted chimney wall adds warmth to this cosy room while creating a striking impression.

Paint
Little Greene

Image credit: Robert Sanderson

