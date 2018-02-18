Grade-II listed 18th-century folly – featured on Grand Designs – goes on sale for £1.95million

Jennifer Louise Ebert
By

The original building was a hunting lodge dating back to the 1700s and was at one point owned by the Sheriff of Monmouth

Kemeys Folly, in Langstone, near Newport, South Wales, an historic hunting lodge that was transformed into a luxury home and featured on Channel 4 property show Grand Designs, is on the market and could be yours for a cool £1.95million.

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

Before purchasing the property back in 2005, the current owners were living in a house in Islington. They wanted to create a very contemporary family home, but we also wanted to make the most of the setting and ensure that the folly itself wasn’t lost, but instead stood proud. The architect guided the couple in terms of the intricacies, but the new structures were designed around the views.

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

Today the stunning home sits in 24 acres of its own land and offers exceptional entertaining spaces, as well as inviting family areas.

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

This incredible home boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, diner and lounge and a cinema room.

Related: Katie Price’s house revealed on Through The Keyhole

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

The master bedroom, which takes up an entire floor of the tower, opens up to reveal it’s own roof terrace, while a huge glass extension, which runs across the top of the ridge offers stunning views of the nine counties it overlooks.

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

‘One of the things that I love is the fact that we’ve restored and enhanced this lovely old building, and at the same time we’ve also been able to incorporate a wealth of technology and bring it up to modern standards.

We have high speed broadband, Cat-5 in every room, under-floor heating in the new areas, completely new plumbing and electrics throughout and we also installed a commercial biomass boiler, which is not only more environmentally friendly but also incredibly efficient,’ says the current owner.

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

The property also features a spectacular leisure building, pool house, stable block, two acres of paddock and an all-weather menage.

Related: Adele’s house is on the market for £7.25million – is it for Someone Like You?

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

The current owners paid £830,000 for the tower in 2005 and work on the property began in earnest in January 2007. The couple moved in just before Christmas 2008 and spent just over £1million painstakingly restoring the property.

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country


Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

‘My favourite room in the house is the cinema room, not only because I’m a big film fan, but also because it’s a lovely family room and one that has a very different feel to the rest of the house,” says Dean. “It was once the Great Room of the folly and it’s now accessed via ‘secret’ mirrored doors. We had all the hunting scenes that adorn the cornicing restored and we’ve given the room as a whole the feeling of an old library,’ says the owner.

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

‘Kemeys Folly is a unique property that would make an amazing family home in the Welsh countryside. The original building was a hunting lodge, today it’s the ultimate in peace and quiet with 24 acres of its own land. We expect the future buyer to be a young family who want a historic home that is perfect for modern living, ‘ says Joe Parry from Fine & Country.

Ideal Home newsletter

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

‘In every direction all you can see is this incredible natural beauty, but the location is also surprisingly convenient,’ says the owner. ‘We enjoy good access to places such as Cardiff and Bristol, Newport is around fifteen minutes away by car and London can be reached in only 1 hour and 40 minutes on the train.’

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

The cameras from Channel 4’s Grand Designs followed Kemeys Folly’s progress as the Grade II listed castle became the stunning house it is today.

Kemeys Folly Grand Designs

Image credit: Fine & Country

Video Of The Week

The owner and his wife both originally from Newport, said that Kemeys Folly was ‘love at first sight’ when they first saw the building. Would you part with £1.95million for this sprawling property?

Kemeys Folly is listed for sale at Fine & Country.

Ideal Home loves...

Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room
RT_2-Sofa.com-Jethou-armchair-in-Sunshine.png

Working from home? Do it in style…
Budget kitchen sinks | Update your kitchen on a budget | Budget kitchens | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Update your kitchen on a budget
French country-style bedroom, with geometric grey wallpaper and a black wrought-iron canopy bed

Create a vintage bedroom
Garden art

Garden art ideas for all outdoor spaces
Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Why every home should have a hallway runner