The multi-millionaire songstress used to rent this sprawling manor in West Sussex

Calling all Adele superfans. If you’d like to live like a Grammy award winner and have £7.25million burning a hole in your pocket, do we have the property for you! You’ll be Chasing Pavements to Lock House in Partridge Green, West Sussex, which Ms Adkins rented for two years from 2011 and 2012, and is now up for sale.

Agent Strutt & Parker describes the property as ‘privacy personified’. So it’s easy to see why it appealed to Adele, who’s always been famously guarded about her personal life.

The Tudor-style Lock House was built in 1900. But when the Harvey family arrived in the 1930s, they extended and refurbished the place to create a grander country pile with an Art Deco theme. They even added a ballroom and a loggia. More recent additions include an indoor swimming pool, three extra bedrooms and a modern kitchen. But many of those Art Deco and Tudor elements have been retained, making for an eclectic mix!

You enter the main house through a huge entrance hall, featuring an impressive carved staircase.

This leads off to several huge reception rooms, like this one. It’s not so much Rolling in the Deep and Rolling in Deep Mahogany!

The former ballroom now houses a kitchen and sitting room, though we’re not sure that the big gulf between the two is very practical for entertaining. Hello… over there!

Adele had a choice of 13 bedroom and nine bathrooms – and you can have access to even more, as the property comes with planning permission for a second floor extension. Rumour Has It that Adele ‘believed the house was haunted and paid a female bodyguard, a former chauffeur, to stay with her because she did not like being alone there’.

Topping it all off are the extensive grounds – the house sits in 84.7 acres of land. There’s even a helipad – we wonder which of Adele’s celeb friends made use of that…

We’re definitely feeling the love. Are you?