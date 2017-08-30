Agatha Christie’s former Chelsea apartment for sale

Do you love a murder mystery? This one’s for you…

If you love a murder mystery, then you might recognise this flat as the setting of Agatha Christie’s Poirot novel, Third Girl. It is also where she wrote many of her most famous works, such as the play The Mousetrap. But now it’s on the market and it could be yours, if you happen to have a spare £950,000 lying around.

It is well known Christie owned a house in Devon, where her Miss Marple stories are set, but she also lived in this London flat for 28 years. She lived there with her second husband, Sir Max Mallowan, from 1948 until her death in 1976.

Only a stones throw from the prestigious King’s Road in Chelsea, this ground-floor flat forms part of an Art Deco mansion block in Swan Court and has been refurbished to a very high standard.

The flat, which is 589 sq ft, is bright and airy, with a neutral colour scheme used throughout. There is a spacious reception room, a fully equipped separate kitchen, a bathroom and large bedroom with fitted storage – the perfect setting for any budding writer.

The listing describes the flat as ‘beautifully refurbished and well-proportioned’, as well as ‘conveniently located for all the shops, restaurants and bars and with Sloane Square and South Kensington underground station’s just a short walk away.’ It goes on to say: ‘the property would make an ideal home, pied a terre or rental investment.’

The lucky owner will also benefit from 24-hour porterage – a comforting addition for those who are spooked easily when home alone…