White living room ideas

What better way to decorate your living room than with lovely shades of white? Vary a white colour scheme with various shades of off-white, cream and pale grey for a beautiful backdrop that lends itself to many different styles.

For a beautifully romantic look, decorate walls with an off-white wallpaper in a classic design such as a trailing-leaf pattern, then add linen curtains at the windows to allow soft light to filter in to the room.

More expert advice: The best white paint – how to choose the right shade for your walls

Choose linen-covered sofas and it would be wise to buy a sofa and armchairs with removable slip covers that can be easily cleaned.

Add a painted chest of drawers as an elegant way to store everyday items. A white chandelier will lend a feminine feel to the room.

Coastal style and white colour schemes go hand-in-hand. Achieve this laid-back look by starting with fresh white painted walls and pick nautical fabrics such as ticking and deckchair stripes for upholstery, cushions and blinds.

If you have a bay window, a painted window seat with a striped seat cover works beautifully. Alternatively a wooden bench situated in an alcove looks creates a similar feel. Scour the shops for seaside-inspired accessories, such as a porthole-style mirror, or choose a painting to create an authentic look.

Gloss white furniture in a contemporary living room looks ultra-sleek. Go for modular units that can be adapted to suit your display and storage needs ? this is a great way to combine your TV display with book storage in compact living room.

Have a browse through our photo gallery and be inspired by these beautiful white decorating schemes.