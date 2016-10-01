White living room ideas

What better way to decorate your living room than with lovely shades of white? Vary a white colour scheme with various shades of off-white, cream and pale grey for a beautiful backdrop that lends itself to many different styles.
For a beautifully romantic look, decorate walls with an off-white wallpaper in a classic design such as a trailing-leaf pattern, then add linen curtains at the windows to allow soft light to filter in to the room.
More expert advice: The best white paint – how to choose the right shade for your walls
Choose linen-covered sofas and it would be wise to buy a sofa and armchairs with removable slip covers that can be easily cleaned.
Add a painted chest of drawers as an elegant way to store everyday items. A white chandelier will lend a feminine feel to the room.
Coastal style and white colour schemes go hand-in-hand. Achieve this laid-back look by starting with fresh white painted walls and pick nautical fabrics such as ticking and deckchair stripes for upholstery, cushions and blinds.
If you have a bay window, a painted window seat with a striped seat cover works beautifully. Alternatively a wooden bench situated in an alcove looks creates a similar feel. Scour the shops for seaside-inspired accessories, such as a porthole-style mirror, or choose a painting to create an authentic look.
Gloss white furniture in a contemporary living room looks ultra-sleek. Go for modular units that can be adapted to suit your display and storage needs ? this is a great way to combine your TV display with book storage in compact living room.
Have a browse through our photo gallery and be inspired by these beautiful white decorating schemes.
French country-style living room
Love French country style? Embrace the look with lashings of lace, frill-edge fabric cushions and pretty vintage wallpaper for a fabulously feminine feel. Continue the relaxed, care-free theme with flowers in pretty vases.
Living room in subtle neutrals
For a contemporary country-style look, vary your colour scheme with a selection of off-white, cream and pale grey shades. Add a variety of accessories, from cushions and vases to wall art and lighting, in similar shades, with plenty of textured edges to break up and soften the look.
Nautical theme living room
Stripes are an excellent choice if you want to introduce a bit of pattern to your white living room and, teamed with a few nautical-themed accessories, will give your space a cool, coastal feel. Concentrate on easy areas to update, such as adding a few striped cushions and throws so they can be replaced if and when you fancy a change.
Cream and white living room
Give your living room a whole new look with a traditional scheme filled with classic all-white or cream furniture, alongside soft touch accessories. Make sure you choose a sofa with removable and washable covers, so you can sip Merlot without worrying about spillages.
Scandi living room with red and florals
White and red make a classic Scandi country-style combination - and one that?s easy to achieve. Stick to a white background with white or cream furniture and hang a delicate, botanical-print wallpaper to add interest. Add pops of red with pretty accessories.
Monochrome living room
Decorating around a large flatscreen TV can be tricky - unless it?s hidden behind a foldaway cupboard it usually looks out of place in a pretty scheme. Try decorating your living room in a classic monochrome colour combination, with a few splashes of geometric pattern on flooring and cushions, to cleverly merge your TV in with your accessories.
White living room with pink accents
Prettify your white living room by adding accessories in varying shades of pink - from a blush-pink rug to bold graphic cushions in fuchsia. Keep the look uncluttered by choosing furniture with plenty of built-in storage, such as a coffee table with drawers for remote controls, or a bureau to keep files and stationery out of sight.
Living room in soft natural shades
Warm up a stark white scheme by adding layers of neutral shades such as cream, beige and brown. Stick to natural, organic materials, like woven wicker baskets, cushion covers and curtains in cotton and linen, and upholstery in soft leather.
Colonial-style living room
A combination of simple white-painted panelling, dark wooden furniture and white upholstery unite to give this space a classic colonial feel. If you don't have panelling, get the look with faux-panelled wallpaper. A smart wooden framed day bed and plenty of tribal-print cushions and lush indoor plants will give a subtle nod to far away climes.
White living room with clear furniture
Want to make the most of a small living room? Decorate in pale colours, hang light curtains and choose barely there, clear glass, acrylic or perspex furniture to give the impression of more space.
White living room with natural materials
Add warmth to your white living room by bringing in natural materials. This calming space combines sunbleached wooden walls, worn-in linens and a beautiful wood burner with plenty of logs.
White living room with interesting decorations
Bring interest to a white living room with pieces of furniture and accessories in unusual shapes. The mix and match styling of the objects in this living room provide plenty to look at that doesn't require colour, from plaster busts that sit on the side table to the geometric shapes and faux marble stool.
Rustic white room with natural linen upholstery detail
This pretty, rustic living room in palest
white and grey is kept inviting and cosy by two simple additions ? the warm
natural linen upholstery on this generous armchair, and the soft, knit-like
weave of the rug.
Country-style white living room
White walls create a blank canvas for this cosy, country-style living room. The fireplace is the focalpoint of the room with quirky cubbyhole shelving above the mantle providing an area for display. Position sofa, armchair and coffee table centrally around the fireplace so that it stays at the heart of the scheme.
Laidback faded white living room
Create a casual, laidback living room in a colour palette of faded whites with the sofa as the focalpoint. Choose a comfy, loose-covered sofa so white covers can be popped in the wash and fill with a line-up of cushions in an mix of different sizes and fabrics. Display family photographs in a gallery wall above the sofa in an eclectic assortment of frames.
Modern white living room
Make a statement with a cool, clinical, pure white colour scheme. Here, the furniture is the hero, with a sleek, streamlined sofa as the focalpoint, teamed with a modern hi-gloss coffee table and sculptural statement chair. Keep background decoration to a minimum with plain white walls, painted floorboards and unadorned windows.
White living room with a gallery wall
Try a staggered arrangement to show off an assortment of artwork and family photographs using a couple of narrow picture ledges. This works well if you have lots of pictures in different shapes and sizes. Start with the largest frames first, working down to the smallest, overlapping as you go to fill in any gaps.
White living room with gold and grey
Warm up an all-white living room by introducing a subtle colour palette of soft gold and pale grey. Start with soft furnishings ? from cushions, throw and rug in co-ordinating patterns ? then add prints and accessories in the same soft shades, from vases and candles to baskets and books.
Contemporary white living room
Create a conversation point in an all-white scheme by adding a quirky trompe l?oeil wallpaper. This modern take on a library wall with shelves lined with books gives this plain room a focalpoint so furniture can be kept to a minimum.
Cosy white living room
Worried that an all-white living room might look too cold and clinical? The trick is to use a mix of textures and tone-on-tone patterns which will add depth and interest to the scheme. A white-on-white damask patterned wallpaper creates a cosy backdrop for the room, teamed with furniture and soft furnishings in a mix of linens and whitewashed woods.
Cosy winter-inspired living room
Create a winter-white living room with a cool, contemporary twist. Take a graphic woodland mural as the backdrop for your scheme and recreate the cosy vibe with tactile sheepskin rugs, throws and fur cushions. Team with a streamlined sofa, modern designer armchairs and statement floor lamp.
Coastal white living room
Bring a breezy, coastal vibe to your living room by mixing nautical stripes, checks and coastal motifs into an all-white scheme. Create a quirky gallery wall with a collection of seaside prints grouped together on the wall, teamed with a couple of nautical extras, from a tide clock to a painted paddle.
Cream living room with window seat
Make a feature of a bay window area by building in a window seat. Cover a seat cushion in a length of striped linen fabric then fill the space with a line-up of co-ordinating cushions to make it ultra comfy. White shutters at the window help to filter out the light.
White can work throughout the seasons, too. The key to a perfectly snug winter-white look is to warm up white with layers of neutral shades such as cream, beige and brown. Think cosy fringed throws on the sofa, plump cushions and a gorgeous wool rug that you will want sink in to. Will you be working with white in your home?