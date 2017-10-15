Amanda's got talent – just check out her new BundleBerry collection

Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden isn’t just good at spotting potential stars. She’s also got a keen eye for homeware, if her collections for QVC are anything to go by.

Her first Bundleberry range was a massive hit, and the stats don’t lie! Amanda’s Bistro table and chair sets were QVC’s fastest selling furniture product ever, in Amanda’s debut show over 128 mugs were sold per minute, and 1,200 BundleBerry items were sold online before they’d even gone on air.

More star style: Michelle Keegan puts her glamorous stamp on homeware

Now Amanda and QVC are hoping to follow up that success with a second collection. And judging from the pics that landed in our inbox this week, we think it’s got the potential to do even better.

It goes on sale on screen and online from 1st November, but here’s a preview to give you time to decide what you’ll be buying. Can’t wait to get your hands on the new collection? You can check out Amanda’s first range at QVCUK.com

Wicker chair

The thing we love most about this stylish seat is its versatility. It could sit next to a desk, beside the sofa or even at the kitchen table and wouldn’t look out of place.

Coming soon: BundleBerry wicker chair, £95.95, QVC

Bar in a suitcase

It’s more of a wooden trunk than a suitcase, but we’ll forgive that because this pop-up bar is, frankly, awesome. Keep it on a kitchen counter or stash it in the corner of your she shed, so you’re always prepared for Gin O’Clock. There’s space for six bottles of vino or bubbles, a space to hang glasses and a chalkboard that you can decorate with a mini bar menu or a top cocktail recipe. We. Want. One.

Coming soon: BundleBerry bar in a suitcase, £226, QVC

Drinks trolley

Continuing with the boozy theme, be the hostess with the mostest with this smart drinks trolley. There’s a break so you can lock it down when serving up your specialities, and enough space between the top and bottom shelves that you can store magnums of Champagne… or that gallon of Sangria you brought back from holiday ‘for a laugh’. We won’t judge!

Coming soon: BundleBerry drinks trolley, £138.50, QVC

Storage trunks

Losing the battle against clutter? Then you need these trunks in your life. The sunny yellow set is our pick, but if it’s a bit loud for you, opt for the black, indigo blue or emerald green.

Coming soon: Set of two metal storage trunks, £90, QVC

Sort it! Claw back space with clever under the stair storage

Ceramic vases

Featuring a trendy triangle motif, these vases are just the thing for adding a little Mid-Century style to a space. They were a big hit last time out, and are back in three new colours – blue, green or black. Fill with foliage or leave empty – they’re striking enough not to need flowers.

Coming soon: BundleBerry ceramic vases, £15, QVC

Cactus side table

Yee-haw! Dag nam it, if this ain’t the cutest li’l side table. Ok, enough of our terrible southern drawl, but this table is such fun, and would look fab with some cactuses on top.

Coming soon: BundleBerry Cactus side table, £75.50, QVC

Geo knit throw

With matching cushions also available, you can coordinate as you snuggle on the sofa.

Pentagon planter set

A faux-concrete exterior and metallic interior combine to create a rough-luxe effect that can be softened with your choice of greenery.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Coming soon: Concrete effect pentagon planter set, £23, QVC

Love this style? Add decadence to your decor with this Ideal Home collection at Very

Now, although we might not be able to emulate Amanda’s put-together appearance or ability to look so good in that dress, we can at least conjure up a put-together home using these key pieces. And we think even Simon Cowell would approve…