A new classy and colourful Asda garden furniture range has just landed

There are a lot of great Georges in the world. George Clooney. George Of The Jungle. Prince George, even. But our current favourite George is at Asda, where ‘he’ is spoiling us with these fabulous pieces of garden furniture that we can buy with out having to take out a bank loan. Thank you George!

The Love Island house has a bit of a watermelon thing going on this year, apparently, so get the look with these fun deckchairs. This perfect fruity pair is perfect for lounging and costs just £55 for two.

Grab a paddling pool, pour a few cocktails, pop them out on your decking and voilà! It’s almost like you’re there!

If your garden set is rotting or rusting in the back of the garden, here’s an easy fix – a new dining set for less than £50. It comes in a few colours – including smart navy. But this tangerine orange is our pick, bringing cheer to your garden long after the bedding plants have died off.

We spotted it at the Asda high-summer press show last week, and can confirm it also looks rather lovely on a balcony…

Need more than a table for two? This sofa set might be more your speed. Tapered legs and a corded rope construction gives it a retro Scandi feel and we can assure you from experience that it’s super comfy.

The coffee table, with toughened glass top, is included in the very reasonable price tag. Homemade lemonade anyone?

