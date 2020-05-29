We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This weekend the mercury is set to be above 22 degrees, the perfect temperature for lounging around in the garden. Glass of wine in one hand and a barbecued hot dog in the other. Sound like bliss? Well we have a hunch you can take it to the next level with the help of the Morrisons garden furniture range.

Morrisons garden furniture blew us away last year, but this year it is back to raise our garden lounging game to the next level. Not only is the new range unbelievably chic, but also a bargain. The supermarket range has blown even Aldi out of the water with its incredible prices.

One of the highlights of the new collection is an elegant three piece bistro set. The rattan-effect cushioned chairs not only bang on trend, but also look oh-so-comfortable.

The neutral grey colour of the set will match most gardens, but will look particularly lovely on a silvered deck or slate grey patio. Oh, and it’ll only set you back £130, we’ll raise a glass of rosé to that.

Unfortunately, living in the UK we can’t guarantee this blissful sunshine all summer long. The odds are your new garden furniture will have to last a down pour or two. However, that shouldn’t be a problem with this sturdy set. Plus both cushions can be removed and and even popped in the washing machine for cleaning.

Buy in-store: Three piece bistro set, £130, Morrisons

If you are looking for a larger garden set up, Morrisons is also selling a luxurious four piece sofa. The set includes a two person sofa, two armchairs and a smoked glass topped coffee table.

Buy in-store: Four piece sofa set, £235, Morrisons

The whole set is made out of a solid coated steel frame, making it super sturdy. But don’t worry it is fully cushioned for maximum comfort.

As we reported last year, Morrisons is taking its homeware collection from strength to strength. You can also pick up all sorts of accessories for the garden in store. We’ve even heard rumours that the popular pop-up bar table is due to make a comeback. So watch this space!

Looks like there are plenty more reasons to shop at Morrisons this summer.