Take a tour of Aubrey Walk, once home to legend Dusty Springfield!

The famous singer lived in this very house when her famous hit 'Son of a Preacher Man' was released

Aubrey Walk was once home to British pop royalty. The house was granted a blue plaque in 2001 to commemorate Dusty’s tenure at the property from 1968-1972. This unique property is the result of combining two terraced houses into a new broad fronted house, constructed 10 years ago. We like to imagine Dusty Springfield relaxing in this impressive home, penning her hit songs!

Springfield made her foray into the music scene in the 1950s and was one of the icons of the Swinging Sixties. At her peak, she was one of the most successful British female performers with six top 20 singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 and sixteen on the UK Singles Chart from 1963 to 1989.

How could ‘Anyone who Had a heart’ not fall in love with this property! The generous home is perfect for entertaining. Comprising a wonderful light-filled kitchen/family room opening onto the garden, a separate dining room, seven bedrooms, swimming pool, sauna, gym and party room.

Welcome to Aubrey Walk

To add a further showbiz element the heritage plaque was renewed in 2011 and unveiled by Bee Gees star Robin Gibb. Robin described the star as ‘probably the greatest female popular singer in the modern pop rock era.’

This home has great stage presence, even the hallway is epic in its sheer size. We love that modern glass staircase.

In the spotlight! The living area off the kitchen has been extended to let in the light to full effect. Large overhead windows and sliding patio doors flood the space with natural light.

The bedroom is currently a serene white space, with a separate dressing room and en suite.

The bathroom is a streamlined design, with modern marble tiles and warm wood cabinetry.

The living space off the kitchen opens out onto a small, but perfectly formed garden area. in London any outdoor space is premium, especially one that stretches the length of the exterior.

Get a birds eye view of the bustling city from this smart roof terrace, with far reaching south facing views

This famous house is currently on the market through Savills, with a guide price of £14,000,000.

We definitely have ‘The Look of Love’ for this property, if only we had the budget.