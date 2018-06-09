BHS online closing down – shop the discounts while you still can

Here's everything you need to know about BHS online closing, including last delivery dates

In only February we were overjoyed to announce the return of BHS online. It is now with a heavy heart we can report its closure. Once AGAIN they are switching off the lights at this fabulous online lighting emporium.

The website will close on Wednesday 27th June 2018, with final deliveries to customers by Wednesday 5th July 2018. Many of the fabulous lights are heavily discounted as a result of the closure – with up to 50 per cent off some lines.

We’re sad to see the brand once again disappear, obviously, but we’re never one to miss the opportunity to grab a bargain. Look for the silver lining, we say.

So don’t miss out on the offers while they are still around – these stunning designs are too good to miss…

The spectacular Doral ceiling light (far right) is now £114 (was £190).

Buy now: Doral ceiling Light, £114, BHS

The statement floor lamps are great conversational pieces. The mix of dark woods with brass detailing is particularly on-trend for this season, and there are shapes to suit everyone.

Buy now: Mack Floor Lamp, Now £91 (was £130), BHS

Buy now: Percy Floor Lamp, Now £91 (was £130), BHS



The pretty Patty lamp is on offer too. This stylish table lamp is inspired by retro shapes. Opal glass forms are stacked on top of a dark wood base.

Buy now: Patty Table Lamp, Now £35 (was £50, BHS



It’s not the only one suffering: Is your local House of Fraser store closing its doors? Find out here…

As part of its ‘Best of British’ showcase, BHS.com teamed up with Quirk – a husband and wife duo who work form a studio in Devon. Together, they created innovative Marble and Terrazzo print lamp shades. Both of these prints will be big for AW18, making these a good investment.

Buy now: Bessie Easyfit Terrazzo Print Shade, Now £49 (Was £70) BHS

Video Of The Week

‘The 18 members of our BHS.com team, along with all suppliers, will be treated fairly and equitably as the website is closed down,’ says a BHS company spokesperson. ‘We’d like to thank our team, suppliers and our customers for all their support over the past 20 months.’

It’s a sign of the times that yet another great source of interiors inspiration is waving farewell. We for one will miss BHS, again.