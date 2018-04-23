Hot deals! B&M garden furniture now on offer at even lower prices

The discount retailer has slashed prices across its garden furniture range – with savings of up to £100 on key items

B&M are renowned for brilliant pieces at bargain prices! This week the B&M garden furniture and accessories range are cheaper than ever. Hot off the heels of the cut price hot tub, the price reductions now include key garden furniture pieces. From sofa sets and fire pits to pizza ovens – you can now make the most of the sun this summer, while making a saving!

Whether you’re looking to invest in statement furniture sets or you’re simply looking to add key accessories, there’s something for everyone.

B&M are predicting the following items will fly off the shelves at these incredible offers – available while stocks last.

Garden furniture deals

Hanging chairs are the ultimate cool luxury. Gently rock away afternoons in the garden with this fabulous swing chair, complete with comfy plump cushions. The seat is designed to hang from its powder-coated steel frame, creating the perfect chair to help you take the weight off and float.

Buy now: Siena Hanging Snuggle Egg Chair, NOW £200 (was £250)

This rolled rattan-effect sofa set is perfect to add country chic to your garden. The set comprises a two seat sofa, two armchairs and a coffee table. The cushions help to ensure ultimate comfort for you and your guests.

Buy now: Hertfordshire Luxury Sofa set, now £400 (was £500)

This sleek woven-effect set with glass top table is ideal for modern gardens.

Buy now: Venice Sofa Set, NOW £130 (was £169.99)

Simply stylish in grey. This five piece is great value for money. The woven fabric chairs are comfortable and breathable, ideal especially in the heat.

Buy now: Monaco Dining Set, NOW £200 (was £250)

You can’t go wrong with a simple wooden chair and table set, especially at the new reduced price!

Buy now: Jakarta Bistro Set, NOW £50 (was £80)

The pizza oven

Get your grill on in style with this stainless steel pizza oven. The oven comes complete with a ceramic pizza stone.

Perfect for grilling, smoking and making traditional stone baked pizzas – this oven will prove invaluable for alfresco dining.

Buy now: Wood Fire Pizza Oven, NOW £120 (was £150)

The fire pit

Give gardens the wow factor with a statement firepit. This trendy accessory adds both warmth and style to any garden soiree. Light a fire in this fabulous chiminea and enjoy the relaxing ambience it creates.

Video Of The Week

This reduced design at B&M comes complete with poker, log grate, steel mesh spark guard and fantastic 360° all-around views.

Buy now: Montreal Firepit, NOW £79.99 (was £99.99)

Sunshine and bargain prices, there really is no time like the present to furnish gardens. Head down to your nearest B&M store now to kit out your garden on a budget this summer.