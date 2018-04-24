Would you sleep in a cardboard bed? Maybe this will change your mind…

Fancy catching 40 winks on a corrugated bed base? For the first time ever in the UK the Room in a Box cardboard bed is available to buy.

Bed and mattress retailer Happy Beds has teamed up with German-based Room in a Box, to become the first UK stockist of this innovative cardboard bed. The Eco-friendly, 100 per cent recyclable cardboard design is currently exclusive to Happy Beds.

‘Our company ethos is ‘because everyone deserves a good night’s sleep’. That shouldn’t be any different for anyone looking for an Eco-friendly alternative to a classic bed.’ explains Joy Richards, Sleep Specialist at Happy Beds.

‘With strong sustainability credentials and fair production, this Room in a Box bed has been hugely popular in mainland Europe. We’re delighted to bring the cardboard bed over the channel. Helping people in the UK soothe their Eco-conscience and sleep that little bit more comfortably.’

The cardboard bed

The the cardboard beds are really rather stylish, available in a choice of classic cardboard, white, black and petrol!

The concertina design makes it super easy to unpack, put up and even store away if necessary. Assembly requires no nuts, bolts or tools – unlike all other flat-pack furniture! The bed certainly boasts plenty of pros for choosing cardboard over other materials.

See for yourself how easy it is…

Corrugated cardboard’s extremely durable, giving the furniture pieces longevity. Recyclable products help us live our best low-emissions life.

‘We started Room in a Box in 2013 with the vision to create Eco-friendly and super-portable furniture, and we’ve gone from strength to strength.’ Gerald Dissen, Co-Founder of Room in a Box. ‘We’re very excited to work alongside Happy Beds. And to be able to help British customers to live a more flexible and sustainable lifestyle.’

‘For those who prefer a more traditional bed, we now offer a mattress recycling scheme. Available for much of the country.’ Joy purposefully adds.

Could you sleep soundly on a corrugated cardboard cutout?