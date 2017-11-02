Wood introduces a sense of warmth and character into a scheme and works equally well in modern and traditional homes

Eco-friendly and entirely natural, wood is a flexible element to work with, whether you are incorporating it into an interior, using it as an exterior façade or refreshing original wooden features.

Rustic, beautiful and incredibly versatile, wood is one of the most common materials used in the home. Chances are, you’ve got at least one piece of wooden furniture but what about using it on walls or floors?

Behold the wonders of decorating with wood…

It can be restored to its former glory

Junk-shop and auction finds can be salvaged and made into pieces you’ll treasure. Any dents or scratches will add to the character but, if you prefer, they can also be sanded down and then refinished.

Teaming it with white can create a very modern look

Combining the natural tones of wood with all-white rooms will avoid a clinical look and bring a sense of the outdoors in. Avoid mixing different timbers in a scheme as it can be confusing for the eye. Instead, mixing a single timber with other finishes, textures and colour allows the wood to be hero and creates a visually more coherent look.

It can create an unexpected statement

When used on a whole wall or as a headboard in bedrooms, wood can add warmth and drama to rooms. There is a huge variety of timber cladding available, so explore the options. Vertical or horizontal timber boards can be used to achieve a traditional or contemporary effect, while shingles can be beautiful and very striking.

It likes to be painted

If your floorboards are in good condition, painting them is an affordable and relatively easy way to create a country, shabby chic or industrial-style look. Using a light shade of wood internally will enhance a sense of space, particularly alongside a light decorative palette.

Light is its friend

Take advantage of natural light by using thin, light oak to create a warm and modern yet rustic look. Cladding the walls and floors in a rich wood finish will add a textural feel and an almost cocoon-like effect.

It is a great way to add texture

Woods with a rustic appearance are popular right now, with rougher textures and grains being a great way to give your room a lived-in look. Decorative pippy oak with its knotty natural surface design will make even the newest of schemes look as if it’s been in place for years.

You can fake it

If you want the look for less, it’s well worth looking at some of the realistic veneers that are now available. Advances in photo techniques mean faux timber finishes are more realistic than ever and include real-to-the-touch textures as well as patterns that perfectly mimic real wood.

