Fashion designer Karen Millen’s former mansion is for sale

By

Get your latest fashion fix: take a peek inside this huge house once owned by British icon, Karen Millen, it is totally Vogue

This six-bedroom Georgian mansion was once owned – and refurbished – by British designer Karen Millen. If you’re interested be sure you can cut your coat according to your cloth as it’s on sale for just under a fashionable 1.5 million.

Image credit: Zoopla

Tall windows, high-ceilings and rooms big enough to fit a few fashion runways maybe your first thoughts when viewing this glorious property. It was also once owned by Rear Admiral Young and authentic Georgian coving, cornicing and Corinthian columns are very much apparent which only add to the many appliqué features of this unique home.

Image credit: Zoopla

Fashion designers have a reputation for being indulgent and this is house is no exception. There are six huge bedrooms with real wood flooring in each over two levels and the master bedroom has a grand dressing room with ensuite, so there is plenty of space to prepare for your fashion shoot close up.

Image credit: Zoopla


Image credit: Zoopla


Image credit: Zoopla

Let’s not forget the ‘fashion show after bash’ and this place is the perfect party house to host it; the grand hallway is currently being used as a billiard and games room, the kitchen-diner and family room is perfect for entertaining and there  is also a quaint court yard for an alfresco cocktail.

Image credit: Zoopla


Image credit: Zoopla


Image credit: Zoopla

There are plenty of clues in this expansive house to show that it was once owned by a fashion designer with an eye for style. A beautiful antique mirror in the hallway, a Louis XIV-style sofa in the sitting room and chandeliers adorn most rooms – we love the hot pink one, perfectly chic for a children’s room!

Image credit: Zoopla


Image credit: Zoopla

The property is currently on the market  for £1,450,000 with Sotheby’s Realty, visit Zoopla for more information.

Most importantly this mansion is set in beautiful Kent countryside close by the market town of Maidstone, making it super easy to pop to the High Street to shop for a designer dress or two.

 

 

 

