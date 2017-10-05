Fashion designer Karen Millen’s former mansion is for sale

Get your latest fashion fix: take a peek inside this huge house once owned by British icon, Karen Millen, it is totally Vogue

This six-bedroom Georgian mansion was once owned – and refurbished – by British designer Karen Millen. If you’re interested be sure you can cut your coat according to your cloth as it’s on sale for just under a fashionable 1.5 million. Love looking through the key hole of celebrity homes? Graham Norton is selling his Bexhill-on-Sea beach house – and it’s SO him

Tall windows, high-ceilings and rooms big enough to fit a few fashion runways maybe your first thoughts when viewing this glorious property. It was also once owned by Rear Admiral Young and authentic Georgian coving, cornicing and Corinthian columns are very much apparent which only add to the many appliqué features of this unique home.

Fashion designers have a reputation for being indulgent and this is house is no exception. There are six huge bedrooms with real wood flooring in each over two levels and the master bedroom has a grand dressing room with ensuite, so there is plenty of space to prepare for your fashion shoot close up.

Let’s not forget the ‘fashion show after bash’ and this place is the perfect party house to host it; the grand hallway is currently being used as a billiard and games room, the kitchen-diner and family room is perfect for entertaining and there is also a quaint court yard for an alfresco cocktail.

There are plenty of clues in this expansive house to show that it was once owned by a fashion designer with an eye for style. A beautiful antique mirror in the hallway, a Louis XIV-style sofa in the sitting room and chandeliers adorn most rooms – we love the hot pink one, perfectly chic for a children’s room!

The property is currently on the market for £1,450,000 with Sotheby’s Realty, visit Zoopla for more information.

Most importantly this mansion is set in beautiful Kent countryside close by the market town of Maidstone, making it super easy to pop to the High Street to shop for a designer dress or two.