Fringing is THE trim for homewares this spring

Tasteful tassels are a HUGE trend for home accessories this season!

Interior decor trends always follow in the footsteps of fashion. Fringing and tassels are a HUGE deal right now in high street fashion collections.

This fun new trend is not so mainstream for homes yet but it’s on its way, make no mistake about it. From fringed cushions to tassel-tastic lighting, it’s jazzing up homes for a new season.

Read to follow all the latest trends: Home decor trends 2018 – we predict the key looks for interiors

This is the interiors trend if you want to be well ahead of the crowd…

Fringed lighting

Oliver Bonas is not sashaying away from this bold trend. Accessories from the new season collection are proudly showing off fine fringing. The range is called Nappa, taken from the Italian word for ‘tassel’. The layers of blush pink tassels make these every day accessories demand attention.

Buy now: Nappa Small Fringed Mirror, £45, Oliver Bonas

Buy now: Nappa Fringed Table Lamp, £130, Oliver Bonas

Always one to be ahead of a trend Out There Interiors has fringing covered with a lighting range. From a wall mounted design, to a pendant and table lamp, trendy tassels are covered. The beautifully hand made brass lights have a delicate green beaded fringing.

Buy now: Fringed Wall Lamp, £155, Out There Interiors

Buy now: Fringed Hanging Lamp, £175, Out There Interiors

Buy now: Fringed Table Lamp, £190, Out There Interiors

Fringed cushions

Fringing and pom-pom style tassels add interest to these woven cushions. With a Marrakesh vibe the designs are perfect to embrace the global influence trend that’s decorating our homes for spring 2018.

Buy now: Woven Edna Cushion, £78, Anthropologie

Fringing draws attention to the sumptuous wool textures on this cushion. It’s statement and simple in the same measure, a hard design to master. Needless to say it’s one on our spring shopping wish-list!

Buy now: Fringe Cushion, £40, Monsoon

Fringed furniture

Retro revival! Fringing on chairs is back, better than ever this season. As this ultra glam tub chair from Oliver Bonas proves, looking utterly divine with a fringe trim. If the intense blue of the Designers Guild fabric isn’t Luxe enough, the fringe detail adds further glam.

Buy now: Lupe Velvet Swivel Chair, £595, Oliver Bonas

The mix of tassels and dusky pink gives this pouffe a nostalgic feel. The design feels like a piece straight out of a decadent 1930s boudoir.

Buy now: Narrow Grandma Pouf in Rose, £365, Out There Interiors

Fringing on walls

Exclusive to Anthropologie this pretty pastel piece is perfect to add a decorative fringing to walls. Due to the handmade nature each wall hanging is totally unique. Made from bamboo silk, linen and ribbon it ticks all the boxes for adding texture, colour and heritage to your home this season.

Buy now: Retro Chic Cotton Wall Hanging, £40, BHS

Walls can also be dressed head-to-toe in tassels this season…

This wallpaper is truly incredible! Imagine a full wall of fringing. One thing is for sure fringe walls might not be a best plan if you live with little ones! The temptation to constantly run little hands along back and forth could prove too overwhelming.

The Autumn/Winter 18 catwalks were awash with fabulous fringing and tassel designs. This is only the beginning for this key trend, there’s plenty more fringing to come for homes next season.

Swish your way ahead of the cool crowd by embracing this fabulously fun trend now!