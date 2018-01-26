Purple paint, striped armchairs and tonnes of taxidermy - you'll recognise these living rooms in an instant

You’ve sipped tea with the Dowager there, you’ve watched Carrie play dress up and you were there when Monica and Chandler found out they were adopting a baby (gets us every time). These are the iconic TV living rooms you grew up with and they’re now so recognisable to you, you scarcely remember they’re on a film set. Here are the most iconic TV living rooms of all time…

Carrie’s apartment, Sex and the City

Carrie’s apartment has seen a few transformations in its time but most special of all was that in the second Sex and the City movie. Her muted grey and beige living room was spruced up with a lick of cobalt paint and designer floral seats.

Downton Abbey

Downton’s formal sitting room is one of a kind. Everything from the high ceilings to the regal red furniture and Colonial-inspired ornaments oozes opulence and wealth. Well, it is the Abbey after all.

Monica’s apartment, Friends

An iconic room line up wouldn’t be the same without the most famous flat in the world – Monica’s. The mismatched furniture and patchwork designs set between purple and blue walls could only work here, and we love it.

Sherlock’s apartment, Sherlock Holmes

A living room with gaudy wallpaper and two large armchairs could be any old English living room, but add a few potion bottles, library of old books and a magnifying glass and you could be in no other than 221B Baker Street.

The apartment in New Girl

Relatively new to the block, New Girl’s living room has already won itself a spot on out top iconic living rooms. We have laughed, cried and cheered with them whilst slumped on the L-shaped leather sofa in this giant loft space.

Ross’ apartment, Friends

It wouldn’t be right to include one flat without the other – Ross’s flat is one of our favourites too. This pathology loving, fossil fanatic has a traditional vibe with chests, smart leather furniture and honey coated walls.

Home Farm, Emmerdale

Gilded walls, giant stone fireplaces and mock-period furniture make Home Farm Emmerdale’s own little Buckingham Palace, with far more drama and cricket bat swirling men, we assume.

Sheldon’s apartment, Big Bang Theory

As you would expect, a flat full of budding scientists and number-busting nerds is going to have a book or two lying about. Sheldon’s flat is no exception with a wall full of manuals and an encore of miserable students and pizza boxes.

Dr. Frasier Crane’s apartment, Frasier

This super sexy and super slick bachelor pad from the 90s is full of designer furniture and modern appliances and stunning views of the city but it wouldn’t be the same without that infamous striped armchair.

