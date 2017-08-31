Iconic USA Airstream Caravan to return to the UK

The Airstream caravan is back so grab your camping gear and let's explore the ultimate iconic American 'silver bullet' adventure

When it comes to mobile homes, the All American Airstream caravan is like the Cadillac of all caravans. The distinctive polished aluminium exterior is referred to as a ‘silver bullet’ as it glides along. And, after a few years out of production on our shores the retro look classic is about to hit our UK roads and touring parks once again.

This October The Motorhome and Caravan Show 2017, which runs from 17 to 22 October at Birmingham’s NEC will see Swift Group – the UK’s largest leisure vehicle manufacturer – launch three Airstream models for the UK market.

Cast your eyes over three new aerodynamic shiny models with luxurious and contemporary interiors. the largest four-berth Colorado, slightly smaller Missouri and Yukon which sleeps two/three.

Choose from the four-berth Colorado, slightly smaller Missouri and Yukon which sleeps two/three.The biggest of the three new travel trailers is the Colorado, which measures 6.81 metres long internally and retails for £91,995. Constructed from hand-crafted buck-riveted aluminium sheets over a semi-monocoque ribbed frames and feature a temperature-reducing one-piece white aluminium roof, with wraparound panoramic front and rear windows.

Inside a practical kitchen features Italian cabinetry with Corian worksurfaces fitted with Franke sink. All creature comforts are catered for; the Airstream is fitted with an Alde central heating and water heater with LCD touchscreen and programmable controls. A Dometic integrated 190-litre fridge and 35-litre on-board fresh water tank.

For luxury upholstery choose from: Americana in soft brown leather with feature stitching or the Manhattan option in sophisticated black, with all seating areas designed for both functionality (with clever hidden storage areas) and comfort.

Seamless vinyl flooring runs throughout, with the lounge areas complete with contemporary rugs. Duvulay Duvalite mattresses with lightweight memory fibre technology ensure a luxurious sleeping environment too.

And if you can’t leave your tech at home, a radio/CD/MP3 player with audio input and Bluetooth connector is accompanied by audio speakers set into ends of roof lockers. A lounge TV station is fitted with 230V, 12V and aerial sockets, with a 12V and aerial socket in the bedroom. There is also an option to fit a roof-mounted aircon unit, solar panel and, on the Colorado and Yukon, a roof-mounted satellite dish. The occupants are safeguarded by smoke alarms and a carbon-monoxide detector.

Even the compact bathroom has been designed with luxury in mind.

Visit The Motorhome and Caravan Show 2017 to see these cool Airstream caravans for yourselves.

All you need now is a recipe for the perfect American S’more – that’s a toasted marshmallow sandwich to us Brits!