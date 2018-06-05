Ideal v Great Deal – spend or save on this global traveller scheme
Channel an elegant eclectic vibe with rustic wood, vintage pieces and boho-style finds
You don’t have to be well travelled to create a Bohemian scheme that gives the impression you are. Our latest selection of buys for every budget will help you achieve an on-trend globe-trotting look without you having to accumulate too many Air Miles or shipping costs.
The key to this lived-in look is simple – lots of natural materials like leather and wool, worn timbers and soothing greenery. With characterful furniture and accessories demanding attention, the trick is to not let the backdrop work too hard. Stick to a palette of neutral that allow your key pieces to shine.
The faux plant
Some well-placed plants can instantly conjure up that exotic, nomad vibe. But if you’re not so hot at keeping foliage alive, these fakes do the job just as well.
Ideal: Artificial fern plant, £26, The Contemporary Home
Great Deal: Copper-effect dolomite and PVC pot with artificial fern, £10, B&Q
The rug
Just imagine kicking off your shoes at the end of a long day and sinking your toes into one of these wool wonders. Both are inspired by the traditional floor coverings of the north African Berber tribes.
Ideal: Tekouma Berber-style hand-woven wool rug, £479, La Redoute
Great Deal: Ideal Home Calandre fringed rug, £179.99, Very
The armchair
Either of these options armchairs look like the vintage real deal, but come with none of the issues of a secondhand seat. Because who wants to deal with broken springs, torn leather or musty smells?
Ideal: Curvy leather chair, £1,258, Out There Interiors
Great Deal: Oxford leather club armchiar, £644, Maisons du Monde
The vase
Start your collection with one of these Mediterranean-inpired vases, then add more in similar shades and different sizes.
Ideal: Medium apothecary vase in green, £19,50, Marks & Spencer
Great Deal: Glass vase, £6, George Home
The bench
Use one of these versatile benches at a dining table, as a place to pop your shoes on in a hallway, or in a bathroom, keeping towels within easy reach.
Ideal: Elm dining bench, £545, Shimu
Great Deal: Warung teak bench, £155, Puji
The lamp
Brighten up a dark corner with a statement lamp. With their classic curves, these timeless designs are great long-term investments. Just note the John Lewis ‘Great deal’ doesn’t come with a shade, so you’ll need to add that to the cost.
Ideal: Hepworth lamp, £195, Oka
Great Deal: Roberta ceramic fishtail lamp base, £65, John Lewis
Whether you go for our Ideals, Great Deals or a mix of both, these designs are for the long haul. So if you spend once, you’ve spent well!