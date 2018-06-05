Ideal v Great Deal – spend or save on this global traveller scheme

Channel an elegant eclectic vibe with rustic wood, vintage pieces and boho-style finds

You don’t have to be well travelled to create a Bohemian scheme that gives the impression you are. Our latest selection of buys for every budget will help you achieve an on-trend globe-trotting look without you having to accumulate too many Air Miles or shipping costs.

Get it white! Ideal v Great Deal – splurge or save on a pale and interesting living room

The key to this lived-in look is simple – lots of natural materials like leather and wool, worn timbers and soothing greenery. With characterful furniture and accessories demanding attention, the trick is to not let the backdrop work too hard. Stick to a palette of neutral that allow your key pieces to shine.

The faux plant

Some well-placed plants can instantly conjure up that exotic, nomad vibe. But if you’re not so hot at keeping foliage alive, these fakes do the job just as well.

Ideal: Artificial fern plant, £26, The Contemporary Home

Great Deal: Copper-effect dolomite and PVC pot with artificial fern, £10, B&Q

The rug

Just imagine kicking off your shoes at the end of a long day and sinking your toes into one of these wool wonders. Both are inspired by the traditional floor coverings of the north African Berber tribes.

Ideal: Tekouma Berber-style hand-woven wool rug, £479, La Redoute

Great Deal: Ideal Home Calandre fringed rug, £179.99, Very

The armchair

Either of these options armchairs look like the vintage real deal, but come with none of the issues of a secondhand seat. Because who wants to deal with broken springs, torn leather or musty smells?

Ideal: Curvy leather chair, £1,258, Out There Interiors

Great Deal: Oxford leather club armchiar, £644, Maisons du Monde

Get the look: Ideal v Great Deal – splash out or save on gorgeous garden furniture

The vase

Start your collection with one of these Mediterranean-inpired vases, then add more in similar shades and different sizes.

Ideal: Medium apothecary vase in green, £19,50, Marks & Spencer

Great Deal: Glass vase, £6, George Home

The bench

Use one of these versatile benches at a dining table, as a place to pop your shoes on in a hallway, or in a bathroom, keeping towels within easy reach.

Ideal: Elm dining bench, £545, Shimu

Great Deal: Warung teak bench, £155, Puji

The lamp

Video Of The Week

Brighten up a dark corner with a statement lamp. With their classic curves, these timeless designs are great long-term investments. Just note the John Lewis ‘Great deal’ doesn’t come with a shade, so you’ll need to add that to the cost.

Ideal: Hepworth lamp, £195, Oka

Great Deal: Roberta ceramic fishtail lamp base, £65, John Lewis

Whether you go for our Ideals, Great Deals or a mix of both, these designs are for the long haul. So if you spend once, you’ve spent well!