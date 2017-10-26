Ideal Home loves – our pick of the best buys

Each week we pick our favourite new buys to share with you. This week is dedicated to our love of cats

This Sunday 29th October is set to be a truly great day, not only do we get an extra hour in bed as the clocks fall back, it’s National Cat Day! Yes, you read that correctly there is a whole day dedicated to cats. Here at Ideal Home HQ we adore cats, not wanting to stir the cats vs dogs debate, but this week our favourite buys are all celebrating cats.

Missed last week’s perfect lie-in themed buys? Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

If you only buy one thing this week we recommend it be one of these purrfect buys…

1. Personalised pet bowls

Not just for cats even are these beautifully personalised pet bowls, the perfect thing to spoil a pampered pet. Designed by Emma Bridgewater these handmade bowls are rather posh but why should pets eat out of anything less than fabulous – they are family members after all. We particularly love the stars.

Buy now: Personalised Pet Bowls, from £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

2. Paw print pillowcases

Letting animals sleep on the bed is often frowned upon (no judgement here) but this is one occasion when there’s no harm in it. This pillowcase set is illustrated with a cat curled up on one side with a little paw print trail on the other. This stylised design in classic monochrome helps to keep this pillowcase set cool as opposed to comedy. Made from 100% woven cotton they will no doubt be very tempting for the cat to curl up on after all.

Buy now: Cat Scene Print Standard Pillowcases, £15 a pair, John Lewis

Related: 5 worrying signs you could be pet obsessed

3. Cat tower

Those with cats will know how much they love to scratch and attack dangly objects! When there’s no scratching post or toy on hand those two activities can often be redirected to the sofa or tempting light pull cords – nip that in the bud immediately with a stylish cat playsation. This inoffensive neutral design is just the thing to ensure your cat is entertained without cramping your interior style.

Buy now: Petface Cat Two Tier Playstation, £29.99, Very

4. Cat cushion

Add a comfy cushion to a sofa or armchair for the cat to happily curl up next to. This novelty design proudly demonstrates your affections, showing a little moulting won’t come between you & your beloved moggy. An ideal gift for any feline lover, at that price it would make a great secret Santa present.

Buy now: Cat Cushion, £8 Sainsbury’s

Related: 6 ways to tell you’re in a cat lover’s home

5. Cat mug

It’s more pottery but for us this time. Cat lovers will smile with every brew thanks to this cheeky cat mug – it’s so simple yet cute. There’s a fine line between quirky and tacky when it comes to cat memorabilia (trust us on this, we know where that line is) , this mug is here because we deem it quirky and cool.

Buy now:Personalised Mug, £9.99, Getting Personal



Check back next week when we’ll have more of the same – the week’s hottest new buys. In the meantime enjoy the extra hour in bed, preferably snuggled up with the cat.