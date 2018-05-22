Ideal Home loves...

Our favourite buys this week are all inspired by the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2018

We were lucky enough to attend a preview of the spectacular flower event that is the RHS Chelsea flower show. Wandering around among the glorious gardens has totally inspired us to bring a little touch of flora and forna into our homes.

It’s claimed that plants and flowers indoors can have such a positive effect on our well-being. So decorating with home accessories featuring bright blooms and lovely leaf motifs can only add up to a happy home, right?

If you only buy one thing for your home this week make it one of these blooming fabulous buys!

The new leafy wallpaper

This stylish new Acanthus wallpaper from Designers Guild is just the thing to bring the outdoors in. The design features a highly detailed botanical study of flowers and ferns, enhanced with washes of watercolour. The botanical etchings are accompanied by intricately drawn dragonflies in vibrant pink, to offset the moss green.

Buy now: Acanthus Wallpepr in Moss, £65 a roll, Designers Guild at John Lewis

The succulent tableware

The hugely popular houseplant takes centre stage on M&Co’s new tableware. The painterly succulent print adorns a whole variety of melamine dining pieces, from plates and bowls to servings platters. This is the set to buy to stay on-trend for garden parties and picnics this summer.

Buy now: Floral Melamine Side Plate, from £5, M&Co

The dreamy floral bedding

Have sweet dreams under a blanket of flowers. Cath Kidston is famous for floral prints, so we knew there would be a fabulous new buy to bring a touch of the outdoors in. The new Saltwick print features mini posy bouquets on a delightful polka-dot background – spots are totally on-trend this summer!

The reversible design features off-white on one side and a rich navy blue on the other. The versatile set is 100 per cent cotton, boasting a 200 thread count.

Buy now: Saltwick Bunch Bedding Set, from £48, Cath Kidston

The magnificent vases

It’s often said that less is more. Single stems of foliage displayed in the right way can make a huge visual impact. Especially when they sit in gloriously coloured vessels.

These new single stem vases from West Elm are perfect to introduce some happy hues into our homes. Inspired by vintage forms, the 100 per cent earthenware vases come in a variety of rich colours finished in crackle, reactive or lustre glazes. How many do you think we can get away with buying?!

Buy now: Bright Ceramicist Vases, from £14 each, West Elm

The leggy planters

Seeing the RHS gardens filled with lush greenery has inspired us to invest in more houseplants. Planters are best elevated this season, to make more of a style statement.

When off the ground planters feel less bulky and therefore more appealing for smaller spaces. When elevated the natural light floods under the pots, making all the difference to how well they integrate into the home.

Buy now: Tall planters, from £55, Next

