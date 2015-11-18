Cover your IKEA seats with Bemz's exclusive designer range of sofa canvases

Ikea works closely with Bemz – the decade old design company that boasts a library of over 250 prints just got even more fabulous.

The Scandinavian design house has long partnered with everyone’s favourite Swedish superstore, making inexpensive Ikea sofas look a million dollars in gorgeous furniture covers.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Bemz has collaborated with five designers throughout the year to produce an exclusive and limited edition range of covers for IKEA’s best selling furniture.

Brick Building Pink on IKEA’s Klippan sofa.

Tricia Guild of Designer’s Guild modelled the first piece of the Designer-Curated Collection that launched in May. Her three-seater design is planted with overgrown hydrangeas in periwinkle and plum.

Next, Camilla Lundsten covered the Kalstad sofa in a zesty yellow garden print, then Frech fashion house Christian Lacroix mixed eccentric cobalt flowers with black and white pinstripes to create a design that wouldn’t look out of place in Alice in Wonderland or Beetlejuice.

Penultimate designer Sven Markelius got mathematical with his Pythagoras design, which features a range of terrific triangles in disparate colours.

Wiklund and her design.

Now, the final instalment welcomes in-house designer Katarina Wiklund and her pink brick design. Katarina was inspired by her childhood cartoons that all lived in delicious pastel homes and thus, the candied collection Brick Building Pink was born.

She says, “I am a fabric lover. You can think of sofa covers like paint. With only a small investment in time and money, you can make impressive changes in your home using textiles.”

Video Of The Week

The design would look fitting in a sprightly living room, child’s bedroom or even a playroom. The vivid design works well with the boxy and plain IKEA Klippan Sofa and is complete with contrasting aqua and pink Tetris cushions.

Katarina’s distinct building block design, along with all of Bemz’s textiles, are available across a range of IKEA products, including chairs, bed covers and curtains.

Ikea superfan? Check out our brilliant Ikea hacks anyone can do.