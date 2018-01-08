Is Ikea’s latest designer collaboration its most ‘out there’ yet?

With the glamour of last night's Golden Globes, we're feeling inspired by the bright lights of Hollywood, stage and screen. So, too, is Ikea, by the looks of its latest designer collaboration. It's certainly interesting, but could you live with it?

Lights, camera, action! Launching this spring is the limited edition Omedelbar collection. The wonderfully unique range is the result of an artistic Ikea collaboration with Bea Akerlund, stylist and costume designer to the stars. Sharing her vision, Bea Akerlund explains, ‘I hope to inspire people to think outside the box. To get them to take a risk and have fun, to purchase something they’d never expect to find at Ikea.’

The new collection is a whimsical collection of home accessories and furnishings, including top-hat vases, oversized lip-shaped cushions and 3D printed wall decorations. The fantastical collection should inspire anyone looking to welcome a fun and adventurous Tim Burton-esque feel into their homes.

Get ready to expect the unexpected from our beloved Ikea…

This rail could be straight off a film set! The glamorous gold finish helps to make your clothes stand out for all the right reasons. Exposed shop-like display clothes rails for clothes storage are becoming ever more popular in our homes – I personally live with two rails and no wardrobes. Getting ready every day not only feels like shopping, it means you can see every item clearly.

Bea’s personal mantra ‘B. Who You Are’ features prominently throughout the collection, together with her signature stamp of bright red lipstick.

This fashion-forward collection lives up to Ikea’s reputation for offering high-end designs with affordable price tags.

Are you feeling brave enough to take a walk on the wild side with this glam animal print rug? It’s only £45, nothing wildly outrageous about that price! Think I’ll take two.

The beautifully designed soft cotton bedsheets and plush lip-shaped cushions are the artistic design of dreams. There’s a real resurgence for abstract artwork on homeware this season.

There’s no finer place to keep your jewels than in a crown surely? This quirky bowl is sure to add character to any living space. ‘”B. Who You Are” is about embracing yourself, no matter what the world thinks of you,’ says Bea Akerlund. ‘It’s about individuality and creativity – two important cornerstones of this collaboration.’

You could be forgiven for thinking you’d fallen down a rabbit-hole in Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, thanks to the oversized clocks and mirrors from the range.

The big question is, is the collection your ‘happy ever after’?