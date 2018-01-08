Is Ikea’s latest designer collaboration its most ‘out there’ yet?

Tamara Kelly
By

With the glamour of last night's Golden Globes, we're feeling inspired by the bright lights of Hollywood, stage and screen. So, too, is Ikea, by the looks of its latest designer collaboration. It's certainly interesting, but could you live with it?

Lights, camera, action! Launching this spring is the limited edition Omedelbar collection. The wonderfully unique range is the result of an artistic Ikea collaboration with Bea Akerlund, stylist and costume designer to the stars. Sharing her vision, Bea Akerlund explains, ‘I hope to inspire people to think outside the box. To get them to take a risk and have fun, to purchase something they’d never expect to find at Ikea.’

The new collection is a whimsical collection of home accessories and furnishings, including top-hat vases, oversized lip-shaped cushions and 3D printed wall decorations. The fantastical collection should inspire anyone looking to welcome a fun and adventurous Tim Burton-esque feel into their homes.

Love Ikea? Don’t miss Ikea sale – five key buys you might have missed

Get ready to expect the unexpected from our beloved Ikea…

Ikea collaboration -new-collection

Clothes rack, £119; Shoe boxes, £10 for set of 2; Curved clothes hangers, £7 for set of 2; Monochrome Stripe Curtains,£40 a pair,  all from the Omedelbar collection launching in March 2018

This rail could be straight off a film set! The glamorous gold finish helps to make your clothes stand out for all the right reasons. Exposed shop-like display clothes rails for clothes storage are becoming ever more popular in our homes – I personally live with two rails and no wardrobes. Getting ready every day not only feels like shopping, it means you can see every item clearly.

Bea’s personal mantra ‘B. Who You Are’ features prominently throughout the collection, together with her signature stamp of bright red lipstick.

Ikea-collaboration-Red-Lips-cushion

Omedelbar Lip-shaped Cushion, £9, Ikea

This fashion-forward collection lives up to Ikea’s reputation for offering high-end designs with affordable price tags.

Ikea-collaboration-Animal-print-rug

Are you feeling brave enough to take a walk on the wild side with this glam animal print rug? It’s only £45, nothing wildly outrageous about that price! Think I’ll take two.

Ikea-collaboration-Bedding

Omedelbar Quilt Cover & Pillowcase, £25, ikea

The beautifully designed soft cotton bedsheets and plush lip-shaped cushions are the artistic design of dreams. There’s a real resurgence for abstract artwork on homeware this season.

Ikea-collaboration-crown-bowl

There’s no finer place to keep your jewels than in a crown surely? This quirky bowl is sure to add character to any living space. ‘”B. Who You Are” is about embracing yourself, no matter what the world thinks of you,’ says Bea Akerlund. ‘It’s about individuality and creativity – two important cornerstones of this collaboration.’

Ikea-collaboration-clock

Omedelbar Wall Clock, £35, Ikea

Video Of The Week

You could be forgiven for thinking you’d fallen down a rabbit-hole in Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, thanks to the oversized clocks and mirrors from the range.

The big question is, is the collection your ‘happy ever after’?

Ideal Home loves...

Conservatory and glass extension ideas

Conservatory and glass extension ideas
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk
Home office

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Pink bathroom with yellow roll-top bath
Bathroom Decor

Vintage bathroom ideas
Shabby chic kitchen ideas
Kitchen Decor

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome
Utility room ideas

How to add colour to a utility room
Be creative with lighting for a gorgeous glow | striking ideas for stairs and hallways | Hallways and stairs ? 10 striking ideas | hallway decorating ideas | housetohome
Hallway ideas

10 striking looks for hallways and stairs