Cute alert! You know those barmy but brilliant pictures the kids draw of their imaginary friends? The ones that take pride of place on the fridge? Well, Ikea is turning them into real toys.

The new range, SAGOSKATT, has been conjured up by children from all corners of the globe as part of Ikea’s annual Soft Toys Drawing Competition, now in its fourth year. And profits from the sales of these cuddly creations will be donated to Save the Children UK.

The ten winning designs were thought up by winners aged between six and 10 years of age, and picked from more than 70,000 entries. Each one is an exact copy of the original drawing – so be prepared for wonky smiles, missing limbs and some interesting colour choices! Here are a few of our favourites…

There’s nothing scary about this little monster, designed by eight-year-old Su-ah from South Korea.

We’d look forward to the rain if clouds looked like this colourful cutie from the imagination of Caroline, aged eight, from the USA.

10-year-old Mira of Bulgaria has drawn her ideal dog, complete with rainbow wings and a unicorn horn.

We’re sure eight-year-old Honami, who hails from Japan, had a hoot coming up with this little character!

Is it a hippo or a crocodile? Well actually, it’s a little bit of both! And we think that 10-year old Sonja from Germany has come up with genius hybrid!

‘At IKEA, we believe that play is essential to every child’s wellbeing and happiness. But we also know that there are many children in the UK who are deprived of their right to play,’ says Hege Sæbjørnsen, Country Sustainability Manager IKEA. ‘The SAGOSKATT range showcases our commitment to defending this right, as it not only celebrates children’s creativity, but it is also helping children in some of the poorest communities in the UK to learn, develop and, most importantly, play.’

Tom Rahilly, Director of UK Programmes at Save the Children UK adds, ‘We are so grateful for IKEA’s support from the sales of their SAGOSKATT range. The money raised from this fantastic campaign will help us give children all over the UK the best possible start in life and help them to fulfil their potential through education and play.’

Do you think that your child’s fridge art has the potential to be part of next year’s collection? Then pop down to your local Ikea store by Monday 11th December, and enter their drawings.