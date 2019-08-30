They say good things come to those who wait. Here at Ideal Home HQ, we’ve been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new IKEA catalogue 2020.

As much as we love the online offering, as a magazine brand ourselves we know only too well that you can’t beat a physical copy to flick though when looking for inspiration. What IKEA do so well is to create real rooms that inspire, taking their products to new interior design heights.

More from the interiors giant: Iconic IKEA Billy bookcase gets a makeover – in new trend predicted to be BIG for winter

So what does ‘The Wonderful Everyday’ look like in 2020?

New IKEA catalogue – seven things we know

1. This is the cover

We have a little insider info about the new cover! The model, presumably so at home, actually fell asleep during the shoot! We don’t blame her, we think we’d probably do the same in that comfy set up.

2.. The IKEA catalogue is available in all stores across the UK and Ireland

The stores keep copies well stocked to ensure every customer can get their hands on a copy.

3. This year’s edition consists of 283 pages

As we know from previous issues those pages will be bursting from top to bottom with inspiration, meaning that’s 283 pages of rooms to devour.

4. The catalogue features six unique homes

Once again this year instead of random rooms – each one shows a mock up of a whole house furnished completely by IKEA. This approach makes the buying experience more relatable, showing a real home that the customer could imagine being their own.

5. We know globally more than 2000 products are introduced into the range every year.

The new catalogue will be filled with so many new treasures. Of these we know there will be the new Billy Bookcase, the smart blinds and the Sonos speakers. We’re excited to see what other new designs make the cut.

Read more: Iconic IKEA Billy bookcase gets a makeover for new season

6. It’s out at the beginning of September

Video Of The Week

We’ve heard that directly from the IKEA PR team, although they couldn’t confirm an exact date. sounds like we’ll have to make regular trips to stores to find out! What a shame… *is secretly delighted*.

7. The Ikea catalogue goes out to over 180 million people in 29 different languages annually.

The iconic catalogue has also been in existence since 1951.

The IKEA catalogue, like Christmas, only arrives once a year. This is the only catalogue for 2020, with the next edition arriving next summer – 2021, how scary does that sound?!

Hold tight, not long now until you can get your hands on a copy!