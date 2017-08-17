Its new solar batteries store unused electricity from solar panels, so you can use it at a later date and save hundreds on your energy bills

Want more from your solar panels? Ikea has teamed up with Solarcentury, the UK’s leading solar company, and has announced that it is now selling solar battery storage, in addition to the solar panels it currently sells.

Adding solar battery storage means that unused solar electricity can be stored by homeowners and used at a later time. This means that homeowners can use more of the electricity generated by their solar panels, with less waste, and potentially save hundreds on their energy bills.

According to Ikea, an average solar home in the UK typically consumes around 40 per cent of the solar generated, with the remaining 60 per cent sent back to the National Grid. This means that homeowners currently aren’t getting the most out of their solar panels, and there are further savings to be had.

By adding solar battery storage, solar electricity usage will double to 80 per cent. The result is that homeowners could see their savings doubled and their electricity bills cut by up to a staggering 70 per cent.

According to the Department of Energy and Climate Change, the average household energy bill is £584 per year. Ikea expects that homeowners using solar panels could save up to £380, and homeowners using solar panels and solar battery storage could save up to £560.

Obviously, you have to factor in the initial cost of buying the solar panels and solar battery storage. And fortunately Ikea have done the maths. They have calculated that buying solar panels and adding on battery storage costs £6,925, and homeowners will make their money back within 12 years.

To find out how much you can save by going green, head to Ikea and complete the savings calculator.

‘At Ikea we’re always looking for ways to help customers take positive actions at home for both the environment and their wallets,’ says Hege Saebjornsen, Country Sustainability Manager, Ikea UK & Ireland. ‘We know that our customers want to live more sustainably and together with Solarcentury we will help them to get more value from their solar panels and do just that.’