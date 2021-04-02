We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re in need of some new garden solar lights to illuminate your outdoor space and extend the amount of time you can spend outside this year, then we can help you find a stylish option for your space. Ahead of the Easter weekend, that is. So that you can spend even longer socialising safely outside with family and friends, even after the sun has gone down. And, of course, for style reasons – festoon lighting is particularly in right now, and we’ve also found an outdoor floor lamp to complete a space, as well as solar-powered lanterns for hanging or placing on a decking.

Why garden solar lighting? This rids the need to place your lighting near a plug socket, and it means you can place your new lighting wherever you want in your garden. Whether that’s right at the end of it or draped across the branches of a lovely yet large tree. Solar lighting also automatically comes on after dark and it charges itself, and the clue is in the name that it doesn’t cost to run them since the sun gives them power during the day. If you are in need of some new garden solar lighting, then you can see all of the most stylish buys for 2021 – that are still in stock right now – below.

Related: Garden lighting ideas – all the inspo you need for SS21 decorating

Keep scrolling for our favourite garden solar lights that you can click and collect, or buy online and get delivered fast. From everywhere including Argos, Habitat and Dunelm.

Garden solar lights we love – 8 top buys to Click & Collect today

Habitat Solar 20 Festoon Warm White Lights

How cute are these festoon lights? They are warm, easy to hang and obviously solar-powered, too. Hang them from your pergola, draped over the branches of a tree or across your fencing – either way, they’ll be sure to make a statement. Each pack features 20 bulbs, which should be plenty enough to illuminate a smaller, cosy space. They also feature black detailing, to give them a little elegance.

Buy now: Habitat Solar 20 Festoon Warm White Lights, £20, Argos

Argos Home 20 Ivy Solar String Lights

These solar lights are disgusted by artificial Ivy – what a good idea! They are great for brightening up an otherwise plain wall or fence, while they can also be draped across your garden, from one end of your patio to the other. They are 400cm long and feature 20 warm LED lights. Ideal if you aren’t as green fingered as you would hope, and need some artificial help adding some greenery to your outdoor space…

Habitat 10 Warm White Caged Bulb LED Solar String Lights

These lovely lights can be used for illuminating spaces lower to the ground since they are caged so safe to use around pets and children. That’s not to say you couldn’t use them wrapped around a pergola or scattered across your fencing, of course. On this string, there are 10 LED lights that are warm white in colour. These lights can offer up to six hours of illumination once fully charged by the sun. Not just stylish, clearly…

Buy now: Habitat 10 Warm White Caged Bulb LED Solar String Lights, £25, Argos

Habitat 10 Warm White Wire Wrap LED Solar String Lights

These Habitat garden solar lights are some of our favourites for SS21. With an eye-catching spiral design, they can add more than light to your garden. We love them hung around a garden, at the top of a fence, or even hung from a tree or draped from one corner of your patio to another. Just 10 lights come in a box, so you may want to buy two or three to fill your space. You won’t regret it…

Buy now: Habitat 10 Warm White Wire Wrap LED Solar String Lights, £15, Argos

Habitat Small and Medium Solar Caged Lightbulb

What about a solar-powered lantern? This one from Habitat is caged and it has a handle for hanging. Alternatively, just pop it next to your patio furniture set and let there be light. You could also use these lanterns perched atop a table and they are portable so that you can move them around your garden, from one corner to a different table, as much as you like. Their battery life should last six hours once fully charged, too.

Buy now: Habitat Small and Medium Solar Caged Lightbulb, £16, Habitat

Argos Home Warm White Outdoor Tripod USB LED Solar Lamp

An outdoor-friendly floor lamp? Yes, please! This single light can transform the look of your space, and make it look super bright come sundown. Not just that, but since it’s solar-powered, you can pop it anywhere you like – no worries about wires and plug sockets! It’s also completely weatherproof so you can leave it outside year-round, and it will tie your space together when popped on your patio with your fire pit, garden furniture set and outdoor rug. *adds to basket*

Buy now: Argos Home Warm White Outdoor Tripod USB LED Solar Lamp, £50, Argos

Wooden and Metal Outdoor Solar Lantern

If your garden is filled with wooden furniture, then this solar lantern might be a better fit for your space. It has a metal handle for carrying or hanging, while it was made to be either hung or placed on a patio. It’s rustic, inexpensive and decorative.

Set of 3 Star Solar Light Up Stake Lights

Aren’t these solar lights lovely? Pop them in a flowerbed or planter and wait for dark to see them glow. The three stars have a total of 90 warm lights wrapped around them, to illuminate a path or light up your patio. They will automatically turn on for six hours after sunset, and they are easy to fit to the ground. We love!

Buy now: Set of 3 Star Solar Light Up Stake Lights, £12, Dunelm

Will you be sprucing up your outside space with some garden solar lighting ahead of Easter weekend? We sure hope we have inspired you to do so.