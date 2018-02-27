With rumours his relationship with Cheryl is on the rocks, Liam has listed his plush pad for $14million

If you believe what you read in the papers (ahem), all is not well in the Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy/Cole/Fernandez-Versini household. Could that be why the One Directioner is looking to sell his luxurious LA property for a cool $14million?

It must be love, because we would find it very hard to say goodbye to such a palatial home. Spread over 9,659 square feet, the main house boasts its own library, games room, cinema and wine cellar. There’s also a huge pool for cooling off in the Californian sunshine, and a pond full of koi carp. Fancy!

Location wise, you really couldn’t ask for more. The house is situated in the stunning Calabasas region, just minutes from Malibu’s beaches, and your neighbours will include Miley Cyrus, Drake and the Kardashians – could it get any more showbiz?

You enter the five-bedroom property through a grand entrance hall, with hand hewn walnut floors. Do you think Liam Stripped That Down himself? Probably not!

Just off the hall is this grand living room with a limestone fireplace, embedded with bespoke tiles. The glorious chandeliers you see hanging about the property are all custom-made, too, and the ceiling beams are made from alder wood. Well, if you’re paying around £9.8million, you expect quality.

A double height library makes a grand impression. We’d didn’t have hunk Liam down as the bookish type, but there you go!

We’re salivating over this dark wood kitchen, with its huge Wolf range, copper cooker hood and butler’s sink. It also has its own fish tank – we trust its contents are pets and and not dinner!

Liam has a couple of options when it comes to dining. This is the more formal of the two.

When Liam and Cheryl wanted to kick back and relax, they may well have come here, to this smart cinema room. Perhaps bandmate Harry Styles came over for a private screening of his Oscar-nominated movie, Dunkirk?

Rumour has it that the master bedroom is haunted, and that Cheryl refused to sleep there. Nice ‘Bedroom Floor’, Liam!

Here’s just one of the eight bathrooms. Lucky Cheryl never has to fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for the shower… (groan).

Liam’s home is listed with The Agency, who describe a ‘unique, awe inspiring estate’ with ‘park like grounds’, featuring ‘a resort-style mosaic pool and spa, limestone patios, koi pond, waterfall, vineyard, and organic gardens.’

How Hygge is this space? Sigh.

This gym is located in a separate outhouse – there are also two large guest houses on the estate.

We’re in no doubt that this place will get snapped up quickly. And let’s hope Liam and Cheryl can move on and find a happy home for themselves and son Bear.